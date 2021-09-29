Dad jailed for cursing at busload of students for being bullies, Union County cops say

A protective dad landed in jail Tuesday, after he boarded a school bus and cursed at a group of elementary students he believed were bullying his child, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Demor Lee Brooks was charged with trespassing on a school bus, refusing to leave and disorderly conduct on a school bus, the department said in a release.

No students were harmed, officials said.

Investigators say the incident happened Tuesday as a Union County Public School bus was picking up students outside the Super Eight Motel located at 350 Venus Street in Monroe.

“Demor Lee Brooks walked onto a UCPS school bus bound for Rock Rest Elementary School and was immediately ordered to exit,” officials said.

“Brooks refused ... and began to berate the under-aged children who were already boarded about their behavior towards Mr. Brook’s child. During this disturbance, Mr. Brooks used profane language towards the students but did not cause any physical harm to the students or the school bus driver.”

The “disturbance” lasted about 30 seconds and then Brooks left, officials said. The driver then took the students to school and reported the incident to school administrators, officials said. Investigators did not say how many students were on the bus.

A School Resource Officer began an investigation and concluded “evidence existed to charge and arrest Mr. Brooks,” officials said. He was taken into custody later that day “without incident,” deputies said.

“We will not allow the safety of our students and our schools to be compromised at any point by any person,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a release.

“Any parent that may have a concern regarding their child, should follow the proper reporting procedures that are in place for an appropriate resolution.”