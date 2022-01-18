Dad hilariously impersonates his ‘wrecking ball’ toddler at 6 a.m.: ‘This is spot on’

In The Know by Yahoo

Sometimes, parents just want a nice, relaxing morning. But toddlers have other plans in store for them.

In his videos, TikTok dad Joshua Gillet shares what life is like raising his toddler daughter. The father lamented the struggles of trying to have a lazy morning with little chaos, only to be ambushed by his kid.

Most parents are no stranger to the relatable challenge. Children are just tiny balls of energy the moment they wake up. Gillet even likened his daughter to a “wrecking ball” in the mornings.

Join In The Know by Yahoo's Parenting Facebook group, where you can connect with other new parents, find trending content, product recommendations & more!

“Parents trying to enjoy a nice quiet morning,” Gillet said.

The father showed himself drinking a nice mug of coffee, then sitting at the table to enjoy a bowl of Cheerios. That was until his toddler (also played by him) busted into the room riding a toy car and wearing sunglasses at 6 a.m.

Learn how to monetize your passion like a pro on this episode of Getting Rich, sponsored by Acura

The toddler threw his toys all over the living room floor, jumped on the couch and gorged on Trix cereal. He finished things off by unleashing a stream of confetti and launching a toy right into dad’s coffee.

“It’s like waking up to a wrecking ball coming through your house,” Gillet wrote in the caption.

The scene was a little too relatable for parents who responded in the comment section.

“This is spot on for our five kids. There is no quiet breakfast for mom and dad here,” someone replied.

“My son definitely wins the day always,” another wrote.

“That’s not [just] a toddler. You get that until they are 15 at least,” a person commented.

Luka Sabbat answers rapid-fire questions behind the scenes of his In The Know digital cover shoot

In The Know is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this baby monitor that alerted mom to strange movement at 12 a.m. and captured an unexpected visitor.

Story continues

The post Dad hilariously impersonates his ‘wrecking ball’ toddler at 6 a.m.: ‘This is spot on’ appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Emojis have developed secret meanings — here’s what they actually mean

Little girl's pronunciation of 'breakfast' has fed-up TikTokers cracking up

This best-selling, wrinkle-free bamboo sheet set is on sale for just $35 on Amazon

Strengthen your core with this space-saving Amazon find