With dad in her corner on his birthday, Miami’s Valerie Loureda of ATT wins at Bellator MMA 271

Miami’s Frank Loureda celebrated a happy birthday on Nov. 12 in South Florida by watching his daughter, Valerie, win her Bellator MMA fight from her corner.

Grand Master Frank Loureda of Master Frank’s Taekwondo Academy in Miami is very proud of his eldest daughter, Valerie, who is a taekwondo master and an MMA fighter.

Valerie is just 23 years old, but she has already built quite the resume.

At Bellator MMA 271 on Nov. 12 from Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Valerie added to that list by defeating Taylor Tuner (5-8) via split decision during the prelims in front of the hometown crowd.

With family, friends and American Top Team teammates in attendance, Loureda (4-1) bounced back from her first MMA defeat. She trains at the award winning ATT facility in Coconut Creek.

Dad rushed into the cage after the fight as Valerie jumped into her proud father’s arms. She attributes her hard work, passion and toughness to her parents. That’s dad, Frank, and mom, Milagros (Mily), who overcame cancer. Mom happily watched from the audience at Hard Rock Live on Nov. 12.

When the battle ended against Turner, Valerie did not want to shake hands or hug. She danced, which is customary for the multitalented fighter. After dancing solo to the delight of the spectators, she then displayed sportsmanship with her opponent.

Later, she styled and profiled at the post-fight news conference.

Valerie was one of four combatants from ATT on the card. Roman Faraldo and Cody Law also won as ATT went 3-1. They received support from ATT fighters Kayla Harrison, Sabah Homasi, Austin Vanderford, Paige VanZant, ATT Founder Dan Lambert, and Richie Guerriero.

Faraldo (6-0) defeated Robert Turnquest (11-8) via KO (flying knee) at 1:17 of round one.

Law (6-0) defeated Colton Hamm (4-4) via knockout (elbows) at 4:21 of round one.

Keep a close eye on Faraldo and Law, two tough, unbeaten fighters who are improving and proving.

Sanford MMA, which is about 10 miles from American Top Team, was 2-0 on the card with big men Steve Mowry and Linton Vassell winning.

The veteran Vassell (21-8) won a battle in the co-main event, beating Tyrell Fortune (11-2) by split decision. His wrestling -- reversals, takedown, control on top -- very key to the victory.

An unbeaten Mowry (10-0) defeated Rakim Cleveland (22-14-1, 1 NC) via submission (kimura) at 3:28 of round one.

Gilbert Burns, Rashad Evans, Aung La Nsang and Jason Jackson of Sanford MMA in Deerfield Beach attended to support Mowry and Vassell. UFC Champ Kamaru Usman, formerly of Sanford MMA, was there, too.

Gilbert Burns (left) and Henri Hooft (with hat) in the corner of Steve Mowry during the prelims of Bellator MMA 271 at Hard Rock Live in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino near Hollywood in South Florida.

In the main event, Bellator women’s featherweight champ Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC) defeated Sinead Kavanagh by knockout in the first round.

Two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist boxer Claressa Shields, who competes for PFL MMA, attended the event.

Bellator MMA President Scott Coker was pleased with the fights, the crowd and the venue, noting Bellator would return to South Florida.

Two-time PFL MMA Champ Kayla Harrison, a free agent from American Top Team, with Bellator MMA President Scott Coker after Bellator MMA 271 at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino near Hollywood in South Florida.

Mauro Ranallo, a former WWE broadcaster, and Big John McCarthy called the action on Showtime.

