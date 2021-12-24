Dad-of-five was mauled to death by abused dog he was caring for

Adam Watts (Just Giving)

A father who was mauled to death by a dog was caring for the animal after it had been abused, it has been revealed.

Adam Watts, 55, was attacked by the large bulldog-type dog at his business Juniper Kennels and Cattery in Angus, Scotland, on Wednesday.

Mr Watts worked with police to rehome dogs seized from abusive households.

A dog rescue group has paid tribute to the father-of-five who they described as a “hero”.

On their Facebook group, Save Our Seized Dogs wrote: “We are devastated to announce the death of a hero in the dog world.

“Adam would take any dog to give them the chance of life and was the kennels of choice for the police in Dundee. His gentle, calm nature soon gained the trust of some of the most abused dogs and they were able to go from him to find loving homes.

“Adam died doing what he loved. He leaves behind five boys who he was the sole parent to. He talked of them often and was so proud of the older boys helping him with the dogs.

“This is an unbearable tragedy at any time of year. It is even more so at Christmas.

“Rest in peace Adam, you were an amazing man, the world is a poorer place for losing you.”

Save Our Seized Dogs supports owners whose dogs have been seized under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Mr Watts leaves behind five sons. Their mother Eileen died from cancer in February 2013 aged 46.

It is not yet known what type of dog was involved in the attack.