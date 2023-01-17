Dad dies trying to rescue family’s 10 dogs from house fire, Mississippi officials say

A Mississippi man helped his family escape a fatal house fire before he died trying to save their beloved pets, according to Jones County authorities.

Farmer Khanh Van Duong, 56, died around midnight Monday, Jan. 16, after a fire started inside the family’s home on Highway 29 North in Soso, The Laurel Leader-Call reported, citing the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said Duong was “about a foot from the door” when he collapsed.

His wife and daughter were also home and got out safely after Duong alerted them to the blaze, WALB reported.

He then tried saving the family’s 10 dogs — two adults and eight puppies, according to the station. All died in the fire.

Once inside, crews found Duong’s body in the house, WHLT reported, citing the Jones County Fire Council. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said they believe it started “in the home’s addition,” which was being used as a storage area.

A firefighter was hurt and treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to the Leader-Call. Duong’s wife and daughter weren’t hurt.

McClatchy News reached out to the Jones County Fire Council on Jan. 17 and was awaiting a response.

Soso is about 73 miles southeast of Jackson.

Mom of two dies trying to rescue 6-year-old as family’s home burns, NJ officials say

Young children home alone die after fire breaks out, NC officials say. ‘Heartbroken’

Charging iPhone bursts into flames on family’s counter as they slept, Ohio video shows