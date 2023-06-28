Dad ‘died a hero’ saving 8-year-old son from drowning, Indiana family says

A 47-year-old Indiana man is being remembered as a hero after he gave his life to rescue his son, his family says.

Kevin Marchal, of Princeton, was swimming near Hindostan Falls with his family on June 25 when tragedy struck — and Marchal “died a hero saving his son’s life,” an obituary read.

Marchal’s wife, Sarah, says their 8-year-old son became stuck in a powerful current and Marchal leaped into the water, WEHT reported.

The couple, married since 2018, were raising three kids together, a daughter and two sons, according to the obituary. Their fifth wedding anniversary was on June 2.

Marchal swam to his son and helped him break free from the current, Sarah told the station. Their boy made it back to shore, but Marchal didn’t.

“He had a heart of gold,” she told the outlet. “Loved being with his family and he was always down for any adventures I had planned for us. From playing basketball with our two boys to painting finger nails with our daughter, he truly was the best dad.”

A funeral is scheduled for June 30 at the Heartland Worship Center in Mount Carmel, Illinois, the obituary said.

“Kevin was known as a fixer of all things which came in handy with his desire to help others,” the obituary said, adding that he liked being involved in his children’s lives, nurturing their dreams and interests.

“He will be deeply missed by his family and friends,” it read.

Hindostan Falls is roughly 100 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

