Dad of Deceased Chiefs Fan Hasn’t Heard 'Anything' New from Police in Over a Month

Ricky Johnson;Facebook David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney and Ricky Johnson.

Jon Harrington tells PEOPLE that he has not heard "anything" new from law enforcement since January about the death of his son, David Harrington

As families await answers, Harrington notes he's has also been "fairly skeptical" about the "theories" some people have surrounding the deaths of David, Ricky Johnson and Clayton McGeeney

The father of one of the three Kansas City Chiefs fans found dead in the backyard of their friend's home says he hasn't gotten any updates from investigators in over a month.

“Nothing at all. They haven’t told me anything,” Jon Harrington, father of David Harrington, tells PEOPLE. “I haven’t heard anything since the end of January.”

David, Ricky Johnson and Clayton McGeeney watched the Chiefs play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 7 at friend Jordan Willis’s rental. Two days later, the trio were found dead in the yard.

Though police have said there is "no foul play" amid an "ongoing death investigation," early toxicology reports indicated the men had cocaine and fentanyl in their systems. (The official toxicology reports have not been made public.)

No further information, including an official cause of death, has been released at this time.

And despite speculation surrounding what happened, Harrington says he has been "fairly skeptical" about those "theories," some of which have even been spread by different family members of the three men.

Harrington, 57, says his family is still looking for answers. “I honestly have no idea what happened to him,” he says.

David Harrington (center) with his grandfather, Rodney Harrington, and dad Jon Harrington.

Harrington says he met with Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd in January along with members of the other families.

But, he adds, the meeting "didn’t really tell me much."

As they wait for information, the Harringtons have launched a T-shirt campaign, selling shirts to help keep the men’s names in people’s minds and their memories alive. A GoFundMe was also created to help David's father.

A spokesperson with the Platte County Prosecutor's Office told PEOPLE Thursday that there was "nothing new to report" and the case is under investigation by the Kansas City Police Department.

Police confirmed with PEOPLE on Friday that detectives are "continuing to investigate this case, however, there have not been any significant updates to provide at this time."

Police said the case is still a death investigation and "NOT a homicide investigation."

