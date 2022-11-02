'My dad, the claw hair clip inventor'

Anne-Marie Dias Borges - BBC News
·8 min read
Kaia Gerber hides her face behind a book in front of photographers, outside Valentino, during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20, on July 03, 2019 in Paris, France
Model Kaia Gerber wears her claw clip in classic tortoiseshell

It was the hair accessory of choice in the 1990s - fashionable yet functional - making a comeback in Covid lockdown when a trip to the salon wasn't possible.

But few people realise the claw clip started life in a humble workshop in France, and it was invented by my foster dad.

"We had a saying: 'Wherever you go in the world, you'll find a bottle of Coke, a poster of Michael Jackson and our hair clip,'" he remembers.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

I was brought up in France between two families. My birth mother, Maria, is from Cape Verde off the West African coast. She fled the islands when she got pregnant with me, aged 24, eager to leave behind her life of hardship for a better future in Europe.

That meant escaping in the middle of the night to catch a plane to Guinea-Bissau. From there it was a turbulent journey of several months to reach Portugal and then France, aided by friends and family along the way.

I was born weeks later in December 1976 in Riom, a small town in eastern France. We slept on the streets in deepest winter until she discovered an abandoned shed. Her health has never been the same since.

A young French couple, Christian Potut and his wife Sylviane, heard of our plight and offered to take me in for one night, and help my mother find us a home.

Yet, somehow, I never left.

My birth mum Maria always said the Potut family would be repaid for their generosity. It turned out she was right.

Fast-forward to the 1980s - a time of big phones, big hair - and for Christian - big dreams too.

He had left school at just 14 with no qualifications but a passion for making things. Aged 27 and broke, he set up a small workshop in a 17m-sq- (180-sq-foot) old bread oven at the back of his parents' garden.

But the business slowly expanded and by 1986 Christian and Sylviane's company, CSP Diffusion, opened its first factory in our hometown, Oyonnax, making various plastic items such as hairbands, combs and even yo-yos.

Then came the moment that changed our fortunes forever.

"One day I kept crossing and uncrossing my fingers," says Christian. "And that's when I had my lightbulb moment. I said to myself: 'I sell combs and clips, why don't I combine the two?'"

And so the iconic claw hair clip was born.

"It was for any type of hair - curly, fine, thick, long, short," he says proudly.

Did having me, an African daughter, make my dad reflect more deeply on why it mattered that designs worked for all hair textures, I ask him?

"Not really," he says, or at least it wasn't a connection he remembers consciously making all those years ago.

But their universality was right for the times.

This was an era when high fashion and the high street were growing ever closer, and claw clips were inexpensive and democratic - coveted by the rich and ordinary people alike.

"This clip takes me right back to my childhood, when my mother used it every day on her clients," says hairdresser and L'Oréal brand ambassador Alexis Rosso. "It was also a game-changer for women of colour, for whom having long, relaxed hair was in fashion at that time. This clip changed the game for women of all races."

Eventually claw clips were everywhere you looked - even gracing the iconic hairdo of Rachel in the hit TV show Friends, played by Jennifer Aniston.

But it wasn't until all my schoolfriends kept bugging me for more and more clips that I realised just how big a hit it was.

By the mid-1990s our family company was selling hundreds of thousands of hair clips worldwide per month, the factory was extended and staff numbers ballooned to 50-odd to meet the ever-growing demand.

During school holidays I'd sit in the workshop alongside Christian and Sylviane's children, Sandrine and Jean-François, checking each clip one by one, cleaning any marks and removing any excess plastic before packing them for shipping.

One thing that stays with me is the scent of melting plastic. It may seem strange, but for me, that smell sums up warm childhood memories.

It's hard to believe the amount of work that goes into such a tiny item.

"First comes the drawing," says Christian. "Then we make a resin scale model, a plaster mould, and pour a type of metal alloy on top to give us the final mould. This mould is then attached to a huge press machine. Hot, liquid acetate is poured inside. As it cools, the claw takes shape and is injected.

"It's a real labour of love. It used to take me around 200 hours to create a single mould."

The biggest markets were the US and Japan, but European countries like Greece couldn't get enough of the claw clip either.

"It was brilliant... so innovative," recalls Fanny Lappas in Athens, who was one of my parents' first and biggest clients, ordering up to 100,000 clips at a time.

Today we mostly associate claw clips with classic colours like black and tortoiseshell.

But in the 1980s and 1990s, keeping up with the latest trends meant bringing in fashion and colour consultants to offer a vast palette - and enlisting the jewellery brand Swarovski for an exclusive diamanté range fit for royalty.

"One of our clients was the sole supplier for Sweden's royal family - her shop in Stockholm was like a fairy's shop," recalls my foster mum Sylviane. "She had rows and rows of our clips with rhinestones - our most expensive items - and she would sell every single one of them.

Britain also had a taste for our fresh and exciting designs. Client Paul Criscuolo tells me it was the first such clip he had seen.

"I had been in the business for years but when Christian arrived in our London office with that clip... we knew straight away that it would be big."

As the business grew, so did my parents' belief in their principles. Trust was paramount. "We sold a lot of clips, but we also made a lot of friends," says Sylviane.

Success brought the opportunity for travel.

"I had never left our region of France before, but with this clip I was meeting clients in Tokyo, Toronto or Morocco," says Christian.

By this time I was a teenager and could speak some English, which made me an asset to the team on business trips abroad.

I was agog the first time I saw New York. We stayed in one of the city's fanciest hotels and I remember looking out of the window and promising myself that I, too, would follow my dreams.

It was hard work but there were some memorable failures too - such as the time I assembled hundreds of mis-matched clips for a very important client in New York.

Yet I learned a lot from the experience, and now double- or triple-check everything I do.

My birth mother says she doesn't regret the challenges we faced because "I knew, deep in my soul, that my daughter would avenge me and make me proud".

My foster parents opened their home and their hearts to me, gave me the audacity to dream big and encouraged me to come to the UK.

Without them all, I wouldn't be who I am today, a producer and presenter for BBC Afrique's Cash Éco programme. I was recently voted sixth-most influential African woman of the diaspora and in the top 100 most influential African women.

How amazing it is to witness the revival of my dad's invention 30 years on.

"We know that fashion tends to repeat itself - and just as ponytails and flared trousers have made a comeback, so has this vintage item," says L'Oréal's Mr Rosso.

Model Bella Hadid wearing a claw clip last year
Model Bella Hadid wearing a claw clip last year

"We still feel the same pride and excitement today when we see the younger generations wearing our clip. It's truly a classic design," says Sylviane.

But with all that success, were there any regrets for Christian and Sylviane?

"We should have applied for a patent. It was protected in France but not abroad," Christian says. "There are copies all over the world… But it's been copied because only good things are worth copying."

And I know that one thing they don't regret at all is taking me in.

"People called us mad because they were African immigrants and we barely had enough for ourselves, but when I held you in my arms, it was love at first sight," my foster dad tells me.

"When I saw you, I felt that you were mine," adds my foster mum.

Essential business tips from Christian and Sylviane Potut:

  • Love what you do, it's a must

  • Have faith in yourself and your product

  • Pay close attention to your clients' needs

  • Patent your product - coughing up the money earlier on will be worthwhile in the end

  • Keep new projects close to your chest, only telling the people you trust.

Latest Stories

  • Four areas added to banking hubs waiting list

    The shared premises serve customers from a range of banks but only two have opened so far.

  • 5 arrested in possibly largest fentanyl seizure in New Brunswick history

    Five people have been arrested in connection with what RCMP say may be the largest seizure of fentanyl in New Brunswick's history. Police seized nearly five kilograms of what's believed to be fentanyl, along with "significant quantities" of other drugs and weapons, as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Haut-Aboujagane, about a 15-minute drive southeast of Shediac, and the southeastern part of the province, said Staff Sgt. Jeff Johnston, of the RCMP's provincial crime reduction uni

  • Addressing supply issues not substitute for rate hikes, says Bank of Canada official

    OTTAWA — Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers says addressing supply problems could help ease inflationary pressures but such policies wouldn't substitute the need for higher interest rates. Rogers and governor Tiff Macklem appeared before the Senate banking committee Tuesday evening and responded to questions from senators about the bank's monetary policy and the state of the economy. In his opening remarks, Macklem reiterated the need for higher interest rates to cool inflation

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kaken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year. G

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Yellowknife kickboxing coach guides Canadian youth team to best finish at world championship

    A Yellowknife kickboxing coach has led a team of Canadian youth athletes to the country's best finish. It was part of an international tournament that was held in Venice, Italy from September 30 to October 9. The World Association of Kickboxing junior championship included 2,500 athletes from 60 different countries. John Stanley, the co-owner and coach at Stanley Boxing and Fitness, said the team he coached finished 15th overall, the best finish for a Canadian youth team to date. "I learned a lo

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Atletico Ottawa supporters have high hopes for CPL Final

    As Atletico Ottawa prepares for its Sunday evening championship game against Forge FC, team supporters continue to express hope for what a Canadian Premier League championship would mean for soccer in this city in the years to come. The last time Ottawa came this close to a soccer championship, the team was called the Fury, the league was the North American Soccer League, and the result was a loss to the New York Cosmos, in New York. But this time around, the final will be played at 6 p.m. ET at