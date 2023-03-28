Dad buys $1 NC lottery ticket — then wakes up six figures richer. ‘A lucky weekend’

A North Carolina man’s weekend went from average to incredible after he scored a six-figure payday in the state lottery.

Chris Gilbert, who lives in Oakboro, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and woke up to his $152,709 jackpot, according to lottery officials in a March 27 news release.

“We got up on Sunday morning and ‘Wow,’” Gilbert told lottery officials. “It’s amazing…what a lucky weekend.”

Gilbert called his parents after he found out he won, lottery officials said.

“They were shocked and amazed too,” he told lottery officials. “We were all very happily surprised.”

The winner bought his ticket at the Oakboro Express Mart, according to lottery officials.

Gilbert took home $108,805 after taxes, lottery officials said. He plans to use it to buy his son a car and save up for retirement.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 962,598, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Oakboro is about 35 miles east of Charlotte.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Huge lottery win had Virginia woman skeptical at first — then came ‘tears of joy’

Man wins $1 million lottery prize just before wife’s birthday — and has a gift in mind

53-year-old lottery player knew ticket ‘was a winner’ right away, Maryland officials say

Construction worker wins second huge North Carolina lottery prize. ‘I did it again’