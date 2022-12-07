Dad arrested after 1-year-old’s body found in California river below bridge, cops say

A man was arrested after his 1-year-old daughter’s body was found in a river below a bridge, California police said.

Jayveyon Burley returned to his Inglewood home from Long Beach after picking up his two children from their mother on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a news release from the Inglewood Police Department.

Lynisha Hull, the children’s mother, told ABC7 News that Burley typically picks up the children on Sundays and brings them back to her on Wednesdays.

“He came to my home to pick up my kids,” Hull told the outlet. “He was angry at the time but normal though. He was normal. He didn’t look like he was panicked at the time at all.”

When Burley returned home with only one child, his concerned mother, who lives with him, called police to report her granddaughter, Leilani Burley, missing, police said.

Police from Inglewood worked with Long Beach police to recover Leilani’s body from the “Los Angeles River below the Ocean Boulevard Bridge,” the release said.

“My baby always lights up the room with her big beautiful eyes,” Hull told NBCLA. “Leilani was only 1 year old. She was full of life, and she was so beautiful and loved.”

Burley was arrested and is facing a murder and child endangerment charge, police said.

Leilani’s 3-year-old brother was not harmed and is with Hull, KTLA 5 News reported.

“My son keeps asking me, ‘Where’s baby? Where’s baby?’” Hull told NBCLA. “I can’t even tell him.”

Dad accused of killing his baby arrested after weeks on the run, Connecticut cops say

Dad abandons 12-year-old at gas station after beating mom to death, California cops say

Dad on parole kills his baby, cuts off ankle monitor and flees, Connecticut cops say