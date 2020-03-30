Dad and daughter die from coronavirus just hours apart

A 61-year-old airport worker died from coronavirus just 24 hours before his daughter, a hospital employee, also succumbed to the killer infection.

Sudhir Sharma, 61, who worked in immigration at London’s Heathrow Airport, died on Wednesday (local time), while his daughter Pooja Sharma, 33, died the following day, The Sun reported.

Mr Sharma, from West London, was not thought to have contracted COVID-19 while in the line of duty, given he had last worked on January 7.

He is believed to have had underlying medical issues that forced him to take occasional time off work.

Pooja, 33, and Sudhir Sharma, 61, died last week from coronavirus within 24 hours of each other. Source: Facebook

His daughter worked at Eastbourne District General Hospital in East Sussex and died three days after being admitted to hospital for treatment herself.

It was not known if the dad and daughter had been in close contact before they died.

There are now concerns Mr Sharma’s wife may not be able to attend either funeral due to strict isolation and distancing rules currently in place.

Mr Sharma was regarded a “very well-respected, kind and experienced officer” by the director of Heathrow Border Force, Nick Jariwalla, who said he would be “greatly missed by everyone”, according to the publication.

Warning from friend

A friend of Pooja said their deaths should serve as a strong warning to take the threat of coronavirus seriously and follow the government’s advice.

“Please, please, please inform family and friends to take this very seriously and to self-isolate, socially distance themselves as much as possible, for their families if not for themselves,” they said.

“Really sorry to hear that one of our fellow pharmacists and a friend of mine since university, Pooja, and her father have passed away. May their souls rest in peace. Sending my heartiest condolences, prayers and love to their family.”

