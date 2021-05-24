Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

via Trevor Gernon

The father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on the street on Dallas says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he left town under a cloud of legal problems.

Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.

Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things” he decided they would be better off with her.

“I felt it was in the best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.

“They were comfortable and they were around other kids, and it appeared Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”

On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.

Two hours later, a passerby found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.

Darriynn Brown, 18, who had some ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.

Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.

Gernon reference his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.

Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.

“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.

“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”

Addressing the boys’ mother, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”

He pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.

“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside…

“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash can get the justice he deserves.”

