Dad of 2 Kieran Culkin Says 'Sorry Honey' to Wife as He Enjoys a Kid-Free Night at the SAG Awards

Julie Mazziotta
·2 min read
Kieran Culkin is catching up with his Succession costars, enjoying martinis and walking the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards — but don't tell his wife!

As a newly-minted dad of two (he and wife Jazz Charton welcomed son Wilder Wolf, 5 months, in August, joining daughter Kinsey Sioux, 2) he can't help but feel guilty for his child-free night out, he told PEOPLE red carpet correspondents Gerrad Hall and Andrea Boehlke.

"I'll tell ya, leaving my wife behind with the two kids, I do feel bad that I'm at a lovely hotel having martinis with friends," Culkin, 39, said. "So, sorry honey. I'm trying to paint a picture that it's awful, it's dreadful, but I'm kind of having a lovely time."

The actor — who plays weaselly son Roman Roy on the hit HBO show and is nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series — said that he's spent his time in Los Angeles drinking with his costars.

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards &#x002013; Arrivals
28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Kieran Culkin

"I'm still trying to figure out what kind of hangover I have," he admitted, explaining that he was able to catch up with them "at the hotel last night, over martinis — so that would be the hangover."

But life as a dad of two has been "wonderful" and "nuts," he said.

Culkin previously talked about their newborn in September, telling Ellen DeGeneres that they didn't name him for seven weeks as they went back and forth on a moniker.

"My wife wanted Wolf. She was fighting hard for Wolf," he explained. "We found [the name] in the hospital the day that he was born and we thought 'That's great.' But instead of pulling the trigger on it, [we thought], 'Let's torture ourselves for about seven weeks,' disagreeing with names before we come around to the name that we picked."

While away from his wife and kids, Culkin is up against his costars Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox in his category, and also hoping for a win for the entire Succession cast in the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series category.

