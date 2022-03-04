Dacxi Launches Crypto Wealth Education Platform

·4 min read

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / Dacxi announces the launch of its crypto wealth education platform, which will unlock the opportunity for everyday investors to learn from world leaders in Crypto Wealth education.

Knowledge is the key to building Crypto Wealth. But for everyday people, the crypto knowledge gap is still wider than ever. In fact, a recent survey conducted by global fintech company Dacxi revealed that a staggering 43.3% of respondents believe they lack the knowledge needed to successfully invest in crypto.That's why the company has created Dacxi LEARN. A crypto education platform that gives Dacxi clients easy access to the information they need to succeed.

In 2017, Dacxi began developing Dacxi LEARN; the world's foremost library of crypto educational content. Fast-forward to 2022, and Dacxi is celebrating the launch of a significantly enhanced and enriched version of the educational platform.

With new material and media options, the improved and expanded Dacxi LEARN makes it even easier to gain the knowledge and insights investors need to make confident decisions on their Crypto Wealth journey.

"Dacxi has long recognised the importance of education in empowering everyday investors to invest with confidence," says Dacxi LEARN Director, Gisa Ellis. "That's why we have an unwavering focus on growing our customers' knowledge, and why you won't find the scope and scale of learning resources and support available at Dacxi LEARN anywhere else."

Content that caters to all learning styles.

Dacxi's recent report, 'The State of Crypto Education in 2022,' highlighted the incredibly wide range of learning styles - spanning webinars, eBooks, videos, written courses, reports, and more. The new Dacxi LEARN caters to all these learning styles, across both individual investors and financial professionals - giving customers the power to choose the medium that suits them best.

Through its pioneering work in Crypto Wealth, Dacxi is working hard to make crypto more accessible to all. So the company is leading by example, choosing to make much of Dacxi LEARN's content free and available to everyone. Only the most valuable premium courses, tools and resources are reserved for registered Dacxi clients.

Decoding the complexities of crypto

The crypto industry is rife with complicated jargon, and impenetrable technical language. Dacxi LEARN cuts through the unnecessary and overwhelming mass of information that's out there and explains the key concepts of Crypto Wealth in simple everyday language.

As Gisa Ellis explains, "Competence leads to confidence. It's our intention to help people build the competence they need to build unstoppable crypto-confidence. That's the key to making wise choices, and integrating crypto into their long-term investment strategy."

Dacxi LEARN courses for private investors

Dacxi LEARN's introductory course for private investors includes topics like, 'What is crypto, and why can't the world stop talking about it?', 'What is Crypto Wealth?', 'What is Tokenization?', 'What is a Use Case?', and 'Why is Security so Important?'.

In a cluttered and noisy information landscape, Dacxi LEARN's courses are designed to arm investors with just the information they need, and nothing that they don't.

Dacxi LEARN courses for Financial Professionals

Dacxi also has a dedicated education stream just for financial professionals who recognise the crypto opportunity. As crypto grows increasingly mainstream, more and more of their clients will look to them for advice. This means financial professionals must also gain knowledge, competence, and confidence.

Dacxi LEARN's introductory video course includes topics such as 'The crypto world beyond Bitcoin', 'How crypto fits into the traditional wealth landscape', 'The regulatory and tax implications of crypto', and 'What crypto's growing popularity means for Financial Professionals'. It's designed to empower advisors with the knowledge they need to offer confident crypto advice. And maybe even take the first steps on their own crypto journey. Dacxi are members of the CPD certification service in the UK and have been awarded accreditation for their course 'Unlocking the Financial Opportunity for Financial Professionals'.

Dacxi LEARN has a sense of community.

The Dacxi LEARN platform is designed with community support at its core.

Gisa Ellis says, "Dacxi Learn is a vibrant knowledge community, which offers information, support and encouragement. One of our favourite features is the regular Dacxi Crypto Wealth webinars. These are fun, inclusive online events that include inspiring speakers and fascinating insights from crypto world-leaders."

The new Dacxi LEARN platform is the world's most comprehensive and user-friendly crypto educational resource. To start your crypto journey with Dacxi LEARN, visit the Dacxi website - or find the platform directly atLearn.Dacxi.com

Media Contact

Brand: Dacxi
Contact: Media team
E-mail: pr@dacxi.com
Website: https://dacxi.com/

SOURCE: Dacxi



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691561/Dacxi-Launches-Crypto-Wealth-Education-Platform

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Blue Jackets GM strongly denies Patrik Laine trade rumours: 'People make up sh-t'

    Jarmo Kekalainen doesn't want to hear your Patrik Laine trade rumours.

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Justin Champagnie on his favourite players, bagged milk & little brother Julian

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.