Dabrowski, Routliffe lose in women's doubles round of 16 at Japan Open

TOKYO —

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand lost 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 to Japanese teammates Eri Hozumi and Makoto Nimoyima in the round of 16 at the Japan Open on Wednesday.

The first-seeded Dabrowski and Routliffe won just 49.3 per cent of their service points in the loss.

Hozumi and Nimoyima won 75 points to Dabrowski and Routliffe's 60 in the match.

It's a second consecutive defeat for the duo.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, who was born in Auckland but grew up in Ontario and previously represented Canada, reached the Guadalajara Open finals on Saturday, but lost 3-6, 6-2, 10-4 to first-seeded Storm Hunter of Australia and Belgium's Elise Mertens.

The teammates won the U.S. Open together earlier this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.

The Canadian Press