Dabo Swinney says Clemson may have given suspended players contaminated supplements

The three Clemson football players suspended for the Tigers' 2018 College Football Playoff run may have been issued performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) by the team, coach Dabo Swinney said on Saturday.

In an interview with The Post and Courier (Charleston, S.C.), Swinney said the university is looking into how the suspended players — defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella — may have come into contact with the banned substance ostarine. Swinney said that includes the possibility the players ingested the substance from a team-issued supplement cleared by the NCAA.

"Oh yeah, I mean, there’s a chance that it could come from anything,” Swinney told the Courier when asked if the ostarine came from a team-issued supplement. “They’re going to test everything and look at everything. And that’s the problem. As you really look at this stuff, it could be a contaminant that came from anything, that was something that was cleared and not a problem, and all of a sudden, it becomes there was something.”

Lawrence, Galloway and Giella have been suspended for the 2019 season as part of the NCAA's ruling, though Lawrence has declared early for the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Post and Courier also reports school lawyers may take a "poor manufacturing process" defense when presenting the Clemson players' case to the NCAA. They may cite the fact the team-issued supplement had been approved by the organization.

"You can research articles, there are a lot of times when things are cleared and end up having a contaminant in it because of where it was processed, the factory it came from, whether there were other things there, “Swinney said.

That said, the NCAA's Dietary Supplements section of its website warns universities "there is no assurance of a product's purity, safety or effectiveness" and that supplements may contain banned substances, regardless if they're listed on the ingredients label, "due to contamination or poor manufacturing practices."

Clemson on Friday received a 45-day extension by the NCAA to appeal the players' suspensions.