Dabo Swinney reacts: What went wrong in Clemson’s loss to Georgia

For the first time since 2014, Clemson lost its season opener, 10-3, to Georgia on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

The Bulldogs seems to the the Tigers’ kryptonite in season openers. They’re responsible for Clemson’s last season-opening loss in 2014 and the Tigers’ last shutout, a 30-0 rout at the hands of Georgia on Aug. 30, 2003 in Clemson.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney called the loss disappointing, but believes his team will bounce back after this.

“When you’re in a game like that, the margin of error is incredibly small,” he said. “There were a lot of bad plays, but it comes down to three or four. ... We don’t five up the pick-six, it’s a 3-3 game coming down to the wire there.”

Here are more takeaways from Swinney:

Swinney on going for it on fourth-and-five: “We felt like we were in a good rhythm and just trying to stay aggressive and go win the game. … It didn’t work out, so that’s on me. We hit it, it’s a great decision. Those are in-game moments, tough decisions.”

Swinney on sophomore D.J. Uiagalelei’s performance: “I thought didn’t really settle in until 2 ½ quarters in the game. He’s a young player. He’s a great player. I promise you, that guy right there will respond.”

Swinney on Joseph Ngata’s six catches for 110 yards: “That’s going to be huge for him. That’s what we’ve seen in practice. … I think that’s going to be big for his confidence.”

Swinney on how he’ll process the loss: “All of our goals are still in front of us. This hurts because it’s not the outcome we wanted. … You’ve got to make the critical plays in critical moments. We didn’t. They did.”