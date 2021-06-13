Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021: Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan Look Fashionable; Check Out Their Photoshoot Pictures!

Team Latestly

Ace Bollywood photographer, Dabboo Ratnani has finally released a few clicks from his Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021 and they are gorgeous. Until, now Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal's pictures are out. While Vidya poses amid a forest, Vicky gives you rockstar vibes and AB looks intense in the latest photos. Have a look!

Vidya Balan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

Vicky Kaushal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

Abhishek Bachchan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

