Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021: Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan Look Fashionable; Check Out Their Photoshoot Pictures!

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonah Heim and Nate Lowe had two-run homers among their three hits apiece, and the Texas Rangers emphatically snapped their 16-game road losing streak with a 12-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. Jason Martin hit his first major league homer and Willie Calhoun had an RBI triple for the Rangers, who hadn't won away from Arlington since May 6 in a skid that spanned six ballparks and matched the longest road losing streak in franchise history, set by the ex