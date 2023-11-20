Da’Vine Joy Randolph to Receive Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Breakthrough Performance Award

“Only Murders in the Building” star Da’Vine Joy Randolph is having quite an awards season.

After receiving raves for her moving and funny performance opposite Paul Giamatti in Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers,” the actor will receive the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s esteemed Breakthrough Performance Award on Jan. 4 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

“In ‘The Holdovers,’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph brings not only her significant comedic talents to the table, but also extremely moving emotional depth to her portrayal of Barton Academy head cook Mary Lamb, who is grieving the recent loss of her son,” chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said in a statement. “It is our honor to present the Breakthrough Performance Award to this talented actress in celebration of her outstanding work and recognizing her emerging talent.”

Randolph joins “Oppenheimer” star Cillian Murphy and “Poor Things” star Emma Stone in receiving special honors this year in Palm Springs, often seen as a notable bellwether for film awards to come. The last two actors selected for the Breakthrough Performance Award were Andra Day for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and Danielle Deadwyler for “Till,” the former an Oscar nominee and the latter a Gotham Award winner and SAG nominee.

The Monday announcement from Palm Springs also came just days after Randolph was announced as a 2023 Virtuoso Awards honoree at this year’s Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival will run through Jan. 15.

