DA will move to exonerate 2 men convicted in assassination of Malcolm X

Two men convicted in the 1965 assassination of Black civil rights leader Malcolm X are set to be cleared after more than half a century, according to the Manhattan district attorney's office.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. will move to have the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam vacated, according to press releases from the Innocence Project and civil rights lawyer David Shanies' Law Office.

A third man convicted in the killing has said he was one of the gunmen but neither Aziz nor Islam was involved. The two men expected to be cleared — then known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15 Johnson — maintained their innocence.

Vance, along with representatives of the Innocence Project and Shanies Law Office, was expected to be present in New York State Supreme Court at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday to ask a judge to vacate the convictions, according to a press release. Vance was scheduled to hold a press conference following the court appearance.

Muhammad Aziz a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives at police headquarters, after his arrest, in New York, Feb. 26, 1965.

"The events that brought us here should never have occurred; those events were and are the result of a process that was corrupt to its core – one that is all too familiar – even in 2021," Aziz said in a statement provided through his lawyers.

He added: "While I do not need this court, these prosecutors, or a piece of paper to tell me I am innocent, I am glad that my family, my friends, and the attorneys who have worked and supported me all these years are finally seeing the truth we have all known, officially recognized."

The expected exonerations come after a nearly two-year investigation by the district attorney’s office and lawyers for the two men. The probe "unearthed new evidence of Mr. Aziz and Mr. Islam’s innocence, including FBI documents that had been available at the time of trial but were withheld from both the defense and prosecution," the Innocence Project said in a press release.

Malcolm X was a minister and Black nationalist leader who became known as the chief spokesperson of the Nation of Islam, leading thousands to join the organization. He called on Black people to resist white oppression "by any means necessary."

The Manhattan district attorney’s office announced the joint investigation in February 2020 after the release of a Netflix series that year exploring the assassination, called "Who Killed Malcolm X?"

"The assassination of Malcolm X was a historic event that demanded a scrupulous investigation and prosecution but, instead, produced one of the most blatant miscarriages of justice that I have ever seen," Barry Scheck, co-director of the Innocence Project, said in the release.

Scheck added: "Officially correcting the false historical narrative around one of the most significant events in 20th century U.S. history allows us to learn from and prevent future miscarriages of justice."

Khalil Islam, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, in New York, March 3, 1965.

The district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a USA TODAY request for comment.

Shanies, who represents Aziz and Islam's estate, said the moment "marks a significant and long overdue milestone for Muhammad Aziz and the memory of Khalil Islam."

"They, their families, and their communities have endured decades of pain and suffering," Shanies said in a statement. "The tragic and unjust events of the past can never be erased but exonerating these men is a righteous and well-deserved affirmation of their true character."

Malcolm X was killed in Manhattan's Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965, by gunmen who opened fire during a speaking engagement. He was 39.

Aziz and Islam spent about two decades in prison for the crime. Aziz, 83, was released in 1985. Islam was released two years later and died in 2009.

Contributing: The Associated Press

