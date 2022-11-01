DA: Man arrested with gun from shooting near Zeldin's house

·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been arrested with the gun used in a shooting last month outside the Long Island home of Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York, authorities said Tuesday.

Noah Green, 18, was arrested Monday in Shirley on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.

Green's possible involvement in the Oct. 9 drive-by shooting outside Zeldin's house is still being investigated, the district attorney's office said. Two 17-year-old boys were wounded in the shooting.

Zeldin, who faces Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in next Tuesday's election, was not at home when shooting occurred but said his twin teenage daughters were in the kitchen doing homework and heard gunshots and screaming.

According to court papers released by the district attorney's office, police officers conducting surveillance in connection with the shooting saw Green leave his residence in Shirley on Monday and get into a black Honda that had been reported stolen.

When officers approached Green, he exited the Honda and tried to flee by jumping onto the hood of the police car, prosecutors said.

Green reached for his pants pocket as officers tried to take him into custody, prosecutors said. Officers were able to grab Green's hand and recover a loaded 9mm pistol from Green's pocket, the district attorney's office said.

A microscopic analysis of the pistol showed that it was the same weapon as the one used in the shooting outside Zeldin's house, the district attorney's office said.

Additionally, the car used in the shooting was a black Honda “consistent with” the stolen car from Monday's arrest, prosecutors said.

Green was arraigned and ordered held on $750,000 cash bail, $1.5 million bond or $7.5 million partially secured bond.

A phone message was left with Green's attorney at the Legal Aid Society on Tuesday.

Tierney said in a statement that the investigation into the shooting is continuing and there will be more developments in the future.

An email seeking comment was sent to Zeldin's office.

Karen Matthews, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Grundstrom scores 2, Kings beat Blues 5-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in Los Angeles' four-goal second period, and the Kings beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 Monday night. “Had a couple of chances there and it was nice to get two goals tonight,” Gundstrom said. “I just try to stay open. It’s always fun to score.” Gabriel Vilardi, Anze Kopitar and Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Kings, who have won three of four. Jonathan Quick stopped 27 shots. Alexey Toropchenko scored for St. Louis, which has lost five straight in

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • 4 steps to fix the Maple Leafs

    The Maple Leafs are in early season crisis mode so here are four things the team needs to do to course correct.&nbsp;

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc

  • Ottawa Senators won't comment on report saying team could soon be for sale

    The Ottawa Senators are not commenting on a report published Tuesday that said the team's board of directors are lining up for a potential sale, months after the passing of owner Eugene Melnyk. Los Angeles-based Sportico reports the Sens have hired Galatioto Sports Partners (GSP), a sport banking firm that acts as an arranger in sales of professional sports teams — like a real estate agent. A spokesperson for the Ottawa Senators said the organization would not comment on the report. Bruce Firest

  • Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins record-setting gold medal in 100m butterfly at World Cup in Toronto

    Dozens of children leaned over the gallery railing at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, shouting to their swimming heroes, begging for an autograph. "Maggie!" "Kylie!" "Penny!" "Summer!" "Sydney!" The chorus of piping young voices was at its loudest as Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a World Cup record and break her own Canadian record. The reigning Olympic and world champion also finished the weekend as the overall points winner

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn