Celebrate a “FRESH” New Year with friends abroad with the support of Haojiang District

“Da Hao” Fish Balls appeared in Times Square, New York!

“Da Hao” Fish Balls appeared on the LED screen of the Times Square transportation hub in New York, USA, and celebrated a “FRESH” New Year with friends abroad.

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, “Da Hao” Fish Balls appeared on the LED screen of the Times Square transportation hub in New York, USA, and celebrated a “FRESH” New Year with friends abroad.



“Da Hao” Fish Ball originated from Haojiang District, Shantou City, and is the leading product of Shantou Haojiang Aquatic Products Industrial Park. The 15-second video is themed “Celebrate a ‘FRESH’ New Year with “Da Hao” Fish Balls”, combined with Christmas and New Year, scrolling in the core area of Times Square transportation hub in New York, showing the crisp white “Da Hao” fish balls, which have been cooked by the chef's skillful hands and turned into delicious and delicious delicacies.

The 15 second video that appeared in Times Square, New York that created a festival economy for ‘Da Hao’ fish balls was created with the support of the Guandong ‘Annual Fish Economy’ Plan and Haojiang District. We believe this can help raise the popularity of ‘Da Hao’ fish balls in the market.

