Da Brat reveals she's pregnant at 48, expecting first child: 'It's been quite a journey'

Da Brat is pregnant!

The 48-year-old rapper revealed her baby bump in a set of photos Tuesday on Instagram along with her wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart.

"BLESSINGS all 2023," she captioned the pictures as she and Harris-Dupart cradled her belly. Da Brat also thanked Hope Fertility in her post.

Several artists congratulated Da Brat in the comments sections. "Awwww this so Amazing," Missy Elliott wrote.

Naturi Naughton, who is also expecting a baby at age 48, commented, "Oh wow! Congratulations y’all!"

"I’m soooooo excited for yall!!!!!!" Kandi Burruss added.

The "Funkdafied" rapper opened up about her fertility experience with People, saying, "It's been quite a journey. There's a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40."

Initially, Da Brat and Harris-Dupart weren't sure they were going to have children together. Harris-Dupart, the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, already has three kids from previous relationships.

"It started as a joke, we were like, 'We're extending our family!'" Da Brat said, noting that the couple was referencing their Kaleidoscope Hair Products collaboration. "But then we got a huge response. It was like, 'Oh my God do we want to actually have kids, and if we do, girl, we better hurry up!'"

The "Dish Nation" co-host continued, "I never thought I was going to have kids. I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

She eventually changed her mind about having children after meeting Harris-Dupart and wanted "something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally."

Harris-Dupart's only condition was that she did not want to carry again. "I felt like she should have the experience. She is so nurturing," she told People.

Da Brat had to undergo surgery to remove fibroids and polyps to do carry the embryo. Throughout their journey, she suffered a miscarriage. "I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me," she recalled.

The couple still "had quite a few of her eggs left" so they chose an anonymous donor and tried again. "It's just a blessing. I'm excited!" Da Brat said. She is currently 5 months pregnant, she told the outlet.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Da Brat is pregnant at 48 after miscarriage; rapper reveals baby bump