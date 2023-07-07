Da Brat Is a Mom! Rapper and Wife Jesseca Welcome Baby Boy (Exclusive)

The "Not Tonight" rapper, 49, has given birth to her first baby, a son, born July 6 in Atlanta

Prince Williams/Wireimage, Courtesy Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart

Da Boy is here!

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart are the proud new moms of a baby boy. PEOPLE can exclusively report that the rapper gave birth to her son in Atlanta at 8:30p ET on July 6, weighing in at 7lbs, 8oz and measuring 20in long.

"I can't BELIEVE he came out of me!" the star tells PEOPLE. "Feels like a dream. He's PERFECT in every way." As for how mom is feeling: "Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy," she says. "This journey has been more amazing than we could've ever imagined."

In regards to naming the little one, Harris-Dupart says, "His name had been True Legend Harris-Dupart but now that we've met him we are tempted to name him PERFECT." That said, the couple is sticking with True.

It's a life-changing moment the "Funkdafied" rapper, 49, has been waiting for. Not long after tying the knot with the Kaleidoscope Haircare CEO, 41, on 2/22/22, the Chicago native "started looking at life so differently."

Da Brat told PEOPLE how she wanted "a little me" with Harris-Dupart. "Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally," she said.

But 48 at the time, the star admitted she was apprehensive about pregnancy and childbirth. "I was like, nothing's gonna come out of me!" Harris-Dupart, who is already a mother of three, was able to convince her otherwise. "We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning… but I felt like she should have the experience," says Da Brat's wife. "She is so nurturing."

Da Brat and her wife, who star on WeTV's Brat Loves Judy, used IVF to conceive with an egg from Harris-Dupart and sperm from an anonymous donor. The happy news that they were expecting came after a heartbreaking miscarriage for the star.

Courtesy Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart

"I had never been so excited about something that I didn't even know I wanted," Da Brat said. "I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me. Luckily, we still had quite a few of her eggs left."

In the run-up to the birth, the couple has spared no expense in celebrating their baby on the way. In March, the two held a colorful sex-reveal party in which both wore bright pink and blue ensembles.

When it came time for the big reveal, the couple and their guests watched a big screen that showed a countdown. When the countdown was completed, the screen lit up to read, "It's a boy!" as blue confetti erupted from around the event.

Most recently, the pair celebrated with a blue and yellow Minions-themed baby shower complete with floral arrangements, balloon arches, a multi-tiered cake, and signs reading, "Our Lil Minion."

"Yesterday was our #MINION themed baby shower 💛💙💛 SOOOOO MUCH LOVE IN THE BUILDING 💙💛💙it was so much fun with friends and family 💙💛 ," the couple posted on social media. "We love all of you that celebrated with us."

