‘Da 5 Bloods,’ ‘The King of Staten Island,’ and ‘Becky’ Are This Week’s Blockbusters

Click here to read the full article.

Mid-June is prime summer-movie playtime, a period that launched massive hits like “Incredibles 2” and “Jurassic World.” That’s not our world now, and the top performing films look very different: “Da 5 Bloods” on Netflix, Universal’s “The King of Staten Island” on premium VOD, and a weird little Kevin James movie like “Becky” from Quiver Distribution.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Spike Lee’s latest, one of the best-reviewed films of the year and Netflix’s first potential awards contender, is listed at not only #1 among the streamer’s movies, but also tops their overall content list. It reached that its second day out, and remained so for three days running. The durability will count: Netflix represents mass-audience tastes, similar to wide-release movies.

More from IndieWire

Pete Davidson’s semi-autobiographical “Staten Island” hit #1 at the top spots, as expected including FandangoNow (which ranks by revenue, favoring $19.99-priced items) and Amazon Prime, which lists by transactions. Spectrum should show up next week, while iTunes continues not to list Universal Premium VOD titles. Per Universal, it also placed #1 at six other platforms. Of note: This is the first major studio PVOD entry not aimed at families, which could be a test for mid-level films’ VOD viability.

Many theaters thought they were playing “Staten Island,” until Friday; why it didn’t remains unclear. That had to be disappointing for drive-ins in particular; Universal provided as much as half the gross in theaters that have stayed open or reopened in the last three months, while “Scoob!” didn’t play.

More surprisingly, Universal’s Blumhouse Prods. thriller “You Should Have Left” will be released PVOD-only on Thursday; it lists at $19.99. Also upcoming, on June 19, from Vertical Entertainment is “Miss Juneteenth,” the filmmaking debut of Channing Godfrey Peoples that premiered at Sundance in January. It will list at $12.99.

Story continues

“Becky” from Quiver Distribution remains the highest-reported gross among those titles in theaters, with $187,686 in 50 theaters. It has $482,593 in 10 days. It is also showing life in VOD at #8 on Spectrum and as high as #12 on iTunes during the week (though now fallen back). Its theatrical take is still below “The Wretched” (IFC), which stands at $1,372,000. That’s far higher than nearly all of IFC Midnight’s frequent VOD/minor theater-play titles, and at a time when they had far fewer theaters to play at. Its pursuit of drive-ins ranks as a major coup for the versatile company.

Despite some mid-week angst, “Gone With the Wind” saw only a short-term surge after its temporary HBO+ removal. It got as high as #2 at iTunes for one day, but now is #16 and falling. Last week’s high placement of more accurate films exploring the black experience are also dropping, including sustained, with previous top 10 titles like “Harriet” and “Just Mercy.”

VOD lists remain an oddball hodgepodge: Price changes helped boost “Scoob!” (it dropped to $14.99) among recent top titles. But bargain hunters boosted “Gemini Man” to #1 at iTunes at $0.99, with the similarly priced “Judy” (Roadside Attractions) at #7. “Dark Waters,” earlier a premium title, took #2 there. The real head scratcher is “The Great Outdoors,” a 1988 camping comedy starring Dan Aykroyd and John Candy.

The intriguing title of the week is “Burden,” a faith-based film about a South Carolina minister’s response when the KKK looks to open a museum. It played Sundance 2018 (where it won the Audience Award among U.S. Dramatic features), then had a modest theatrical run starting in late February. 101 Studios opted for a reduced premium $14.99 and it reached #8 at FandangoNow. In its third weekend, “High Note” (Focus), placed on two lists. Longevity will be key to its success.

More theaters are opening around the world, with delayed releases of films that had yet to reach some countries. Sony got some good attention for closing in on $100 million for “Little Women” overseas, on top of its $108 million domestic. In Japan, it grossed $495,000 — but this was only at 300 theaters. The country has very high ticket prices, averaging around $18. That means fewer than 100 people attended for what should have been a top-draw film there under normal circumstances. Exactly one year ago, “Men in Black: International” opened in 455 theaters and grossed over $2.5 million in its first weekend.

Amazon Prime

Ranked by number of transactions, with the daily position as of Monday, June 15

1. The King of Staten Island (Universal) – $19.99

2. Scoob! (Warner Bros.) – $14.99

3. Trolls World Tour (Universal) – $14.99

4. The Greatest Showman (Disney) – $2.99

5. Bloodshot (Sony) – $5.99

6. Bombshell (Lionsgate) – $2.99

7. Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) – $5.99

8. Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $3.99

9. The Gentlemen (STX) – $5.99

10. Bad Boys for Life (Sony) – $5.99

FandangoNOW

Ranked by revenue accrued not transactions, for the week ending Monday, June 15

1. The King of Staten Island (Universal) – $19.99

2. Scoob! (Warner Bros.) – $14.99

3. Trolls World Tour (Universal) – $14.99

4. The Invisible Man (Universal) – $5.99

5. The Hunt (Universal) – $5.99

6. Bad Boys for Life (Sony) – $4.99

7. Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $4.99

8. Burden (101 Studios) – $14.99

9. The High Note (Focus) – $19.99

10. Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) – $4.99

Spectrum

Ranked by transactions for June 5 -11; all $6.99 except as noted

1. The Invisible Man (Universal)

2. Scoob! (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

3. Trolls World Tour (Universal) – $14.99

4. Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount)

5. The High Note (Focus) – $19.99

6. Bad Boys for Life (Sony)

7. Fantasy Island (Sony)

8. Becky (Quiver)

9. Bloodshot (Sony)

10. Survive the Night (Lionsgate)

iTunes

Ranked by number of transactions, with the daily position as of Monday, June 15; excludes premium VOD rental-only titles

1. Gemini Man (Sony) – $0.99

2. Dark Waters (Focus) – $5.99

3. The Hunt – $5.99

4. The Invisible Man (Universal) – $5.99

3. The Hunt – $5.99

5. Scoob! (Warner Bros.) – $14.99

6. Bad Boys for Life (Sony) – $5.99

7. Judy (Roadside Attractions) – $0.99

8. The Great Outdoors (Universal) – $3.99

9. Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.) – $4.99

10. Spies in Disguise (Disney) – $3.99

Netflix Movies

Most-viewed, current ranking as of Monday, June 15

1. Da 5 Bloods (2020 Netflix original)

2. 365 Days (2020 Polish Netflix original)

3. The Guest (2014 theatrical release)

4. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009 theatrical release)

5. The Night Clerk (2020 theatrical/VOD release)

6. The Last Days of American Crime (2020 Netflix original)

7. The Help (2009 theatrical release)

8. Uncut Gems (2019 theatrical release)

9. Despiscable Me 2 (2013 theatrical release)

10. Clueless (1995 theatrical release)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.