What Is D4t4 Solutions's (LON:D4T4) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) share price has dived 43% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 48% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does D4t4 Solutions Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

D4t4 Solutions's P/E of 14.97 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (19.5) for companies in the it industry is higher than D4t4 Solutions's P/E.

AIM:D4T4 Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 24th 2020

This suggests that market participants think D4t4 Solutions will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with D4t4 Solutions, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

D4t4 Solutions shrunk earnings per share by 53% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 33% per year over the last five years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 5.4% per year over the last three years. This could justify a low P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does D4t4 Solutions's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of UK£11m, D4t4 Solutions has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 23% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On D4t4 Solutions's P/E Ratio

D4t4 Solutions's P/E is 15.0 which is above average (11.1) in its market. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will. Given D4t4 Solutions's P/E ratio has declined from 26.4 to 15.0 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

