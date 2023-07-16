D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

D4t4 Solutions Plc's (LON:D4T4) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.0215 on 25th of August. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.8% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

D4t4 Solutions Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. The last dividend was quite easily covered by D4t4 Solutions' earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 123.0% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 143% over the next year.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.0144, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.0303. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.7% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though D4t4 Solutions' EPS has declined at around 6.9% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for D4t4 Solutions that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

