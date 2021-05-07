D2L Receives Sweeping Recognition as 2021 CODiE Award Finalist in 8 Categories

Brightspace earns prestigious industry recognition from SIIA Education Technology

Kitchener, Waterloo, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that its Brightspace platform was named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in eight categories, including Best Learning Management (LMS) Solution. CODiE Award finalists represent applications, products, and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services, and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.

D2L’s CODiE Award nominations are:



Best Solution for Students with Special Needs.

Best Remote Learning Partner K-12/Higher Education.

Best Professional Learning Solution for Educators.

Best Learning Management (LMS) Solution.

Best Education Platform for Adult Learning.

Best Data Management Solution.

Best Customer Experience in EdTech.

Best Customer Training Learning Management System.

“With the learner at the center of our platform design and the customer at the core of our business strategy, D2L invests far beyond industry benchmarks in research and development to drive product innovation and customer success every day,” said Aly Scott, Chief Marketing Officer at D2L. “We are delighted to receive broad and sweeping recognition of our Brightspace platform in academia and corporate, and, importantly, for all learners requiring increased accessibility and equity — tenets that have been strong imperatives for D2L since day one. With a meaningful increase in our customer resources and programs driven by our swift response to COVID-19, we are also thrilled to be a finalist in the Customer Experience category for EdTech. D2L is deeply committed to transforming the way the world learns, and we admire the work of organizations like SIIA, which organize assessments and inspire continuous improvement in this important market sector.”

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, financial information and digital content industries. D2L was honored as one of 152 finalists across the 42 education technology categories.

“The CODiE Awards recognize the most exciting and transformative products in EdTech,” said Jeff Joseph, SIIA president. “This year, these leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, enabling learners, educators, administrators and parents to remain connected to each other and to critical educational resources via an array of innovative services and platforms. Congratulations to this year’s finalists for demonstrating the vitality, resilience and importance of this important industry.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, accounting for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Business Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration on June 23, 2021.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Finalists.

ABOUT D2L’s BRIGHTSPACE

D2L’s Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for people who care deeply about student success.



It makes it easy to support exceptional student experiences in the classroom or fully online, build meaningful connections, and gives teachers and instructors the tools they’re going to love. D2L’s Brightspace is worry-free with 99.99% reliability. It’s highly accessible and looks beautiful on any mobile device, making it easier for teachers and instructors to reach every learner and for every learner to reach their full potential.

D2L’s Brightspace has won multiple industry awards. To learn more, visit D2L for K-12 or Higher Education.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns — helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than how they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .



About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.

