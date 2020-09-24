D2L LAUNCHES ASSESSMENT MANAGEMENT TOOL

Janison’s Market-Leading Assessment Tool Now Available in Brightspace

Kitchener, Waterloo, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today it is launching an integrated assessment management tool in Brightspace. As part of a new partnership with leading Australian EdTech pioneer Janison , Brightspace users will now have access to Janison Insights , a market-leading online assessment tool.

Janison Insights powers digital assessments and exams for millions of candidates in more than 100 countries. It has delivered world-first large-scale assessments and continues to lead education transformation across K-12 schools and higher education, as well as in certification and public sector testing.

The integration of Janison Insights into D2L’s Brightspace will provide D2L customers with:

deep digital assessment functionality

an expansive question-type catalogue

robust online/offline high-stakes assessment delivery capability

intuitive marking and quality control features

comprehensive analytics

“We are very pleased with this partnership with D2L,” says David Caspari, Janison’s Chief Executive Officer. “At Janison our assessment technology and insights improve learning outcomes for education, enterprise and government globally. The integration of the power of Janison Insights and D2L’s Brightspace platform will propel a new level of excellence that unites learning and insights in a new and unique way.”

“This partnership is giving customers very compelling reasons to choose the D2L Brightspace-Insights solution,” says John Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer of D2L. “The combined product and service offering will provide a full suite of assessment capabilities, which line up perfectly with the learning tools provided in the Brightspace platform.”

ABOUT JANISON

Janison is a publicly listed, multi-award-winning education platform provider that delivers online assessment events to millions of candidates in more than 100 countries, for organisations including the British Council, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Singaporean government, and national and state government departments in Australia. It is an Australia-based education technology pioneer which, since it began in 1998, has been transforming the way people learn. Its key assessment product, Janison Insights, is a leading global online assessment platform for the provision of large-scale digital exam authoring, testing, and marking, servicing national education departments, tertiary intuitions and independent educational bodies. Learn more at janison.com

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It is a secure , reliable platform that lets you create engaging courses using your technology to fit your needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your learners, keep them on track with automated nudges, give them personalized feedback and engage them through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access . Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for associations and #8 overall by prominent industry analyst Craig Weiss and it was also named the Best K-12 Learning Management System and Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty and Administrative Staff at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Corporate page on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

D2L MEDIA CONTACT

Dana Dean

Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation

pr@D2L.com

Twitter: @D2L

© 2020 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.





