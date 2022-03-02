D2L Expands Collaboration and Community in Brightspace

D2L
·4 min read
D2L
D2L

New features enhance personalization and engagement to help support learners through the pandemic and beyond

TORONTO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2L, a global learning technology company, today announced a suite of product features that expand D2L Brightspace’s ability to help foster collaborative, lifelong learning communities during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 disruptions have had a devastating and potentially enduring impact on young learners, especially those who were already facing challenges. That’s why we’re investing in new features to enhance Brightspace for educators, learners, and families,” said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “As we move forward as a newly public company, we’ll continue to make everyday tasks faster and workflows smarter. This will benefit everyone in our learning communities – our graders, content creators, educators, learners, and those that support them – in education and in the workforce.”

As we all continue to shift between in-person and virtual settings, the demand for technology-enabled learning is increasing. D2L is responding with enhancements to:

  • help families and teachers stay connected

  • make it easy for video to be accessible on any device with automatic closed captioning

  • deliver expert content design support

  • make learning more personalized, inclusive and engaging for the more than 15 million people around the world who use Brightspace.

“Learning should not be an isolated process, it should be done within a community,” said Liz Miller Lee, Director of Online Learning at International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE). “With the huge increase in the use of technology in the classroom, school districts need ways to organize all the learning that's happening. The features that Brightspace gives us to help build that community are incredibly important.”

Building Community for Learners
New features help make it easier for students, families, and teachers to connect, stay informed and receive notifications about students' progress, anytime and anywhere, including:

  • New Brightspace Parent & Guardian app that makes it easier for parents and guardians of younger learners to access Brightspace with a single click from any Apple or Android mobile device – or through a website.

  • Updates to the widely adopted Portfolio and Portfolio at Home, which work together to capture learner’s activities and experiences year after year throughout their learning journey.

Enhancing Video Technology to Build Human Connections
Integrated video technology cultivates interactivity and personalization for people of varying abilities and on any device.

New enhancements mean educators and learners can access embedded, easy-to-use, video experiences throughout Brightspace and:

  • Stream videos using adaptive technology that works on older devices and slower bandwidth speeds

  • Upload large and high-definition video files

  • Explore videos – new video search capabilities leverage the multi-language auto-captioning features in Video Note to show you exactly where the terms were referenced in the videos. And chapters make it easy to highlight the key sections to review.

In addition, during the pandemic D2L integrated virtual classroom tools within Brightspace, such as Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Microsoft Teams, Bongo, and Google Meet.

New Additions to D2L’s Learning and Creative Services Portfolio
New, flexible Courseware Subscription Services provide customers with access to dedicated, ongoing expert support to help design and develop appealing, interactive, and inclusive content to help drive engagement within learning communities.

These updates to the Brightspace platform build on other user-inspired changes, including the addition of pronouns to the user profile, updated assignment and content experiences, enhancements to Course Publisher, and Brightspace Editor.

Building on continued feedback and conversations with customers through the Product Idea Exchange, D2L will continue to help make it easier for people to learn by enhancing and improving Brightspace -- helping users save time and boost workflow efficiencies over the coming year.

For more information on the latest features, please visit: D2L.com/brightspace/new/.

ABOUT D2L
D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

D2L MEDIA CONTACT
Tory Waldron
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, D2L Corporation
pr@D2L.com
Twitter: @D2L
© 2022 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda. All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses wild Dubai semifinal against Czech qualifier Vesely

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Denis Shapovalov fell to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in a wild semifinal that saw all three sets go to tiebreaks on Friday at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Shapovalov was serving for the match up 5-4 in the third set before Vesely came back to complete a 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) victory in three hours 12 minutes. Vesely, who advanced to the semifinals with an upset of top seed Novak Djokovic, will face Russian star Andrey Rublev in Saturday's final. Rubl

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nashville ready for NHL Stadium Series debut vs. Tampa Bay

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL always knew it would hold an outdoor game in Music City. It was just a question of timing. The Nashville Predators are hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the NHL's Stadium Series. This is the second outdoor game for the Predators, who played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas, and the first for the Lightning. Country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Ben

  • Alex Ovechkin speaks about Russia's invasion of Ukraine: 'Please, no more war'

    The Capitals captain called for an end to the war despite offering tacit support for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?