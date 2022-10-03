D&I Weekly News Round Up: Social Mobility, Race and More
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / By Caroline Berns, Head of Diversity & Inclusion and Talent Acquisition, MMEA
Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round-Up. Today we are talking about university degrees and social mobility, recognizing racial privilege, gender equality at home, and Scotland tackling period poverty.
Social mobility
Professional services company PwC just announced the removal of the 2:1 requirement (the university degree result) for internships and entry-level jobs in the UK. The company said that academic qualifications alone are not an indicator of potential, and with this move, wants to improve social mobility and open more opportunities for people from less advantaged backgrounds.
Race
Talking about privilege (for example, racial privilege) can lead to discomfort or be triggering, which can obstruct D&I efforts. According to this research, there are ways, though, how companies can lead the discussions to raise better awareness, and move towards a more equal workplace.
Gender equality
Interesting talk with gender expert Kate Mangino about gender equality at home - and how partners can share the domestic load in a more balanced way. (Watch the video, or read the article).
Period poverty
Period poverty refers to the lack of access to sanitary products, which affects girls and women around the world - and can have a far-reaching impact on their education, health and well-being. Scotland has now become the first country in the world that makes menstrual products free of charge for anyone who needs them. Read more here
