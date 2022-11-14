D&I Weekly News Round Up: Disability Inclusion, Inequality and More

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion news round up. Today we are talking about economic inequality, a new report from Microsoft looking at productivity, World Mental Health Day, and how we can design a more disability-friendly future.

Well being

According to a new survey from Microsoft (surveying over 20,000 people in 11 countries), 48% of employees and 53% of managers reported that they are burned out at work. Feeling the pressure to prove that they are working is adding extra stress for employees - especially since only 12% of leaders are confident that their teams are productive. Read more here.

Inequality

Interesting TED-Ed video about economic inequality, how it can be measured, and what role governments play in reducing inequality.

Mental health

The 10th of October was World Mental Health Day - this is a good summary of what the day was about, and how companies can support their employees better, including new guidelines on mental health at work.

Disability inclusion

Disability inclusion advocate Meghan Hussey is sharing in this TED talk how we can design a more disability-friendly future. Around 15% of the world's population have some form of disability - yet people with disability constantly face stigma and are excluded from opportunities. Watch the video here.

