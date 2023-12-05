D.A. Thien Ho hits Sacramento with new claim that homeless camps are fouling rivers

Three months after suing the city of Sacramento over its response to the homeless crisis, Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho is accusing city officials of allowing homeless camps to pollute area waterways and endanger public health.

In a 48-page amended lawsuit filed Tuesday in Sacramento Superior Court, the D.A. says the city has allowed homeless residents to pollute the American and Sacramento rivers by dumping human waste and trash into waterways near their camps.

“The occupants of the camps utilize the waterways to wash clothing, cooking utensils, dishes and other personal items,” the complaint says. “The food waste and soaps and detergents used are deleterious to aquatics life.

“The occupants also utilize the waterways as open toilets and trash receptacles. The occupants of these zones daily discard, abandon and dispose of their human waste and other debris, garbage, refuse and substances deleterious to aquatic life.”

Ho, who planned to tour one of the city sites on Tuesday morning with reporters, accused the city of creating a public nuisance and violating a state fish and game code section prohibiting the polluting of state waters.

“The city’s inaction in abating the nuisance has also caused continuous waste disposal into city and, ultimately, state waters, which interferes with citizens’ enjoyment and use of rivers, streams, lakes and other bodies of water,” the suit says.

The filing marks the latest in a series of aggressive actions by Ho against city officials, including Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who is accused in the new filing of stymieing efforts to address illegal camps through the use of orders the suit refers to as “Darrell’s Directives.”

The city has denounced Ho’s actions — including his warning that he is investigating “criminal liability” over city actions — as political grandstanding designed to bolster a potential run for state attorney general against Steinberg.

In a Nov. 22 letter to Ho from City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood, the city attorney essentially dared Ho to file charges or halt his “baseless allegations.”

“Enough is enough,” Alcala Wood wrote. “I thus ask — one last time — that you bring to a stop these pointless, politically-motivated endeavors so that we can all get back to focusing on problem-solving the homelessness crisis and doing our jobs for the community.”

Ho already has accused the city of ignoring health and safety threats posed by homeless camps throughout city limits, and in his latest filing expands his complaint to include camps near Arcade, Dry, Steelhead, Magpie and Morrison creeks that run through the city and into the Sacramento and American rivers.

“Since August 2021, volunteers have spent over 2,200 hours removing over 206,000 pounds of debris from Arcade Creek which includes items such as mattresses, tarps, clothing, sleeping bags, blankets, fast food containers, liquor bottles, heaters, microwaves, lamps, refrigerators, tube televisions, kitchen appliances and utensils, crack pipes, hypodermic syringes, shopping carts, wood pallets and propane tanks,” Ho wrote in the latest filing. “Per lead volunteers, this was but the tip of the iceberg with the amount of trash and debris still within the channel of Arcade Creek.”

In a statement to The Sacramento Bee, Ho wrote that his latest complaint stems from “further investigation (that) revealed that Sacramento waterways are being contaminated due to the city’s refusal to abate the nuisance caused by unhoused zones along the levees.”

He added that the new complaint alleges “more egregious violations” of statutory public nuisance and violation of the fish and game code.

He also wrote that the city has refused to work with him to address the crisis, but that he supports a recent proposal by council members Eric Guerra and Rick Jennings to create a citywide ban on daytime camping.

“Before our office sued the city, I asked them to pass a daytime camping ban similar to the successful San Diego ordinance,” Ho said. “Mayor Steinberg refused to do so.

“I am supportive of the leadership shown by Councilmembers Jennings, Guerra and (Lisa) Kaplan in proposing this new law. It is a long overdue step in the right direction to address our unhoused crisis on the streets and along our rivers.”