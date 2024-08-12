Désiré Doué rejects Bayern Munich for PSG

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain have beaten Bayern Munich to the signing of Stade Renne winger Désiré Doué.

Over the past few months, Der Rekormdeister’s pursuit of the Frenchman has been well documented.

Despite PSG’s attempts to outbid the record champions, it had always appeared as though Bayern would eventually secure Doué’s signature, especially after completing the sales of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to Manchester United.

Nevertheless, while Bayern prioritised the signing of Doué, the 19-year-old has decided to overlook Der Rekordmeister in favour of a move to the French capital.

Having stated he would make his final decision after the Olympic Games, Doué has chosen to sign for PSG, and Bayern have been informed of his decision.

As of yet, there is no final agreement in place between Rennes and the French champions, but with Doué making it clear where he plans on playing his football next season, it is highly likely a deal will be completed.

This makes Doué the second high-profile player to have rejected a move to Bavaria this summer after Xavi Simons elected to re-sign for RB Leipzig on a season-long loan.

