‘You’d have to like this script.’ San Francisco 49ers lead Dallas Cowboys at halftime

The Dallas Cowboys have their hands full if they plan on staying alive in the playoffs.

The Cowboys trail the San Francisco 49ers 16-7 at halftime of their wild card game at AT&T Stadium.

“You’d have to like this script if your Kyle Shanahan,” CBS analyst Tony Romo said of the Niners coach as the half came to a close.

The 49ers outgained the Cowboys 203 to 110 and have had the ball for almost nine more minutes than the Cowboys.

The 49ers, the No. 6 see in the NFC playoffs, drove 75 yards on seven plays on the opening kickoff to take a quick 7-0 lead. Three field goals, including two from beyond 50 yards by Robbie Gould helped the Niners build a nine-point lead at the half.

The Cowboys (12-5), the No. 3 seed, drove 67 yards on nine plays to get on the board on Dak Prescott’s 20-yard scoring pass to Amari Cooper with 5:24 left in the half. But San Francisco countered two minutes later with one of Gould’s three field goals to push their lead back to 16-7.