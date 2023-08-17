'Coleen Rooney – now the world’s most glamorous sleuth following her May 2022 courtroom drama,' writes Caroline Leaper

Agatha Christie’s Poirot preferred anonymous trench coats; his longline macs were devoid, certainly, of any bling.

Wagatha Christie, though, gets hers from Dior. Coleen Rooney – now the world’s most glamorous sleuth following her May 2022 courtroom drama – has dressed the part for her appearance on the new digital cover of British Vogue. In a wrap-neck trench, she stands tall against Liverpool’s Royal Liver Building, seagulls circling overhead like they do for every denouement in Vera.

After catching Rebekah Vardy out for leaking private social media stories to the tabloids, Rooney’s great “Scousetrap” became world news. But so did her style.

When the trial began in London in May 2022, both Vardy and Rooney brought fashion tactics and theatrics. At each of their matches (seven days of stand-offs) they weaponised their wardrobes to play big-gun labels (Prada, Chanel and Gucci) against high-street hits (Zara and H&M).

Power blazer: with husband Wayne Rooney outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, 2022 - REUTERS

Vardy tried a butter yellow Alessandra Rich suit, in an attempt to go twee. Rooney passed on the opportunity to wear colour, staying stoic in black and beige head girl blazers.

It all served to communicate their position on wealth, status and innocence depending on what the day’s agenda might call for.

In her new Vogue interview, Rooney insists that she didn’t buy any new clothes especially. “I’d rather spend money on a holiday wardrobe than a court wardrobe,” she quips (the tabloids love nothing more than to comment on how many sunny vacations she takes each year).

Arriving at the High Court for the Vardy vs Rooney libel case - Geoff Pugh

Giles Hattersley, Vogue’s European features director, interviewed Rooney at home in Cheshire.

“Like every person in the country, at Vogue we found Coleen’s story riveting,” he tells The Telegraph. “She’s an extraordinary and enigmatic figure and our audience are very interested in her. There’s a fondness for her, as she’s so down to earth.”

Hattersley says that Rooney, equally, was keen to break her silence on the episode with Vogue. “Coleen has a history with Vogue,” he says. “She did her first big interview ever, as a teenager, with the magazine. She’s a huge fashion fan and is comfortable in our world.”

Rooney is styled for Vogue not by one of the magazine’s renowned fashion editors, but by Justine Mills, a close friend and owner of the Liverpool designer boutique Cricket. Since 1991, Mills has defined (and masterfully sold) Scouse style. Rooney helped to propel the fame of her boutique in the mid-2000s, as she was regularly photographed with arms full of Cricket carrier bags, contributing to the tabloid depiction that all Wags suffered from chronic designer shopping addictions.

Rooney on the British Vogue September 2023 digital cover - AH

Rooney wears power blazers with exaggerated shoulders by Givenchy and Dolce & Gabbana, Prada organza skirts and Boodles diamonds for the new story. Mills described the commission as an “incredibly proud moment for the city and for Cricket”.

Hattersley says that the trench coat “moment” was a “happy accident” rather than a strategy as such. “The trench coat shot came about quite organically – she just adored it on the set. It’s ended up being a cute nod to the story, but it wasn’t necessarily intentional.”

Vogue last featured Coleen McLoughlin in its inside pages in 2005. Then the 18 year-old “spend-happy girlfriend of footballer Wayne Rooney”, her appearance was met with snobbery from the wider fashion press. When Vogue’s editors promoted the print story online, they defended: “If anyone can do wonders for a girl’s fashion status, it’s Vogue and despite the furore over the magazine’s stunning makeover of Coleen, nobody can deny that she looks better than even she could have hoped.”

With her then-fiancé Wayne Rooney in 2004 - Getty Images /Getty Images

That particular comment hasn’t aged well. But clearly McLoughlin has – to stay in Vogue, with two appearances almost 20 years apart, shows some sticking power.

Now a mother of four sons, Mrs Rooney described how her youngest has finished his reception school year, and that she might be interested in pursuing fresh career opportunities. She has a Disney+ documentary in the works, and an autobiography due out later this year. After the Vogue appearance, deals with fashion and lifestyle brands must surely beckon too.

