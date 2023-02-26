D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) sheds 3.4% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) share price has soared 117% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. The last week saw the share price soften some 3.4%.

Although D.R. Horton has shed US$1.1b from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, D.R. Horton achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 43% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 17% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 5.52.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how D.R. Horton has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, D.R. Horton's TSR for the last 5 years was 130%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that D.R. Horton has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 7.2% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 18% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand D.R. Horton better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - D.R. Horton has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

