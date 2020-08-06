D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 11th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of August.

D.R. Horton's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.70 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that D.R. Horton has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current share price of $68.09. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether D.R. Horton has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. D.R. Horton has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 12% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 22% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that D.R. Horton's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see D.R. Horton's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 29% per annum for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, D.R. Horton looks like a promising growth company.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. D.R. Horton has delivered an average of 17% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy D.R. Horton for the upcoming dividend? We love that D.R. Horton is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. D.R. Horton looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

