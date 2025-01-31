D.Q. Cole scores 18 to lead Oakland over Green Bay 68-54, dealing Phoenix 18th loss in row

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — D.Q. Cole scored 18 points as Oakland beat Green Bay 68-54 on Thursday night, handing the Phoenix their 18th straight defeat.

Cole also had seven rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (10-13, 7-5 Horizon League). Allen David Mukeba Jr. totaled 16 points and eight rebounds. Tuburu Niavalurua had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Phoenix (2-21, 0-12) were led by Foster Wonders with 16 points. Mac Wrecke added seven points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press