‘We’d probably win the World Cup’: Independent readers call for Jurgen Klopp to replace Gareth Southgate

The search is on for a new England manager who can match or surpass the “extraordinary” achievements of Gareth Southgate.

The Football Association says it is open to the possibility of appointing a foreign coach – and that’s exactly the approach Independent readers are hoping it takes.

On Tuesday morning, Southgate announced the end of his nearly eight-year tenure, stating that it had been “the honour of his life” to both play for and manage England. He expressed that it was now “time for change and for a new chapter” following Sunday’s defeat in the Euro 2024 final.

The FA had hoped Southgate would extend his contract, which was set to expire in December. Now, they face the challenge of finding a successor who can continue the success of Southgate’s impressive record, which includes guiding England to two Euro finals and the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

We asked you who you thought should take on the mantle, and several names were thrown into the mix.

Here’s what you had to say:

‘World Cup contenders under Klopp’

Those of us who are old enough to remember how awful it was before Southgate have a lot to thank him for.

Now that he's stepped aside I'm keeping everything crossed that Klopp will be his replacement. I think he would be the perfect manager to take over from Southgate and build on the substantial foundations that are now in place (but with a more attacking style of football).

Similar ethics to Southgate, knows the players and great at getting the best out of his teams... We could genuinely be contenders for the next World Cup under Klopp.

Carlh

‘No Englishman need apply’

There is little room for sentiment when it comes to this job. However ‘nice’ the incumbent, it is results-based and second place is only first of the losers. It doesn’t count. Fans would accept going down in a blaze of glory but not dying with a whimper.

The new appointee must have a footballing brain and measure up against the field of international managers for competence, creativity and tactical awareness.

Of the choices available - and at the standard required there are few. No Englishman need apply. Add an understanding of the ‘English’ game (whatever the FA take that to mean) and the list is indeed short.

Klopp – if he can be tempted would be remarkable, and cover all the bases.

Failing that it has to be Poch, but his performance in front of the press would need to be well managed.

Either of these two would inject some much-needed positivity and get England playing dynamic football.

I suspect the FA would however not willingly deal with either. Tuchel would probably be too difficult a character for them too.

It is they who must make an objective decision based on tactical ability but you just know they won’t.

God forbid but they’ll probably choose Potter which would simply be Southgate version two.

the_last_mohican

‘Let’s not fall into that trap again’

Lee Carsley has done an excellent job as England Under-21 manager (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Nearly all supporters and pundits appear to utterly ignore the difference between club and international football. Very few (if any?) managers succeed at both. Until Southgate, who is, without doubt, our most successful post-Ramsey manager, the FA have chosen the best English/continental club manager and only Robson got close.

So, let's not fall into that trap again.

would be my choice. Proven in international tournaments, knows many of the players from his current role and isn't some vainglorious attempt to demonstrate our real understanding of the issue is FA.

Dyninamo

Klopp or Howe

An obvious choice in Klopp. Whilst he loves Liverpool and the UK I can't see him jeopardising a chance in the future to manage Germany.

The second and next best option is Howe. Very different manager but a great coach and has nurtured a lot of young English players. Unproven but talented, young and has energy.

HRTE

‘Potter is unproven’

Graham Potter is currently out of work (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Klopp a no-brainer if he'll take the job. Big "If". But he has broad enough shoulders to take the abuse that goes with it, and anyway, most people are scared of his teeth.

Graham Potter, who is the current bookie favourite, is a bit unproven, I think. One successful season at Brighton but failed at Chelsea.

Bradbyrn

‘Pep won’t fancy it’

Obvious; Pep Guardiola. Can't help feeling he might not fancy it though.

MDSDerby

‘Klopp is a no-brainer’

Klopp is a no-brainer if he'll take the job. A top CV, in touch with current playing styles, knows the Premiership inside out and can manage the biggest players and their egos.

His attacking style is ideal to harness the outstanding armoury of young English attacking talent. We'd probably win the World Cup!

SurfingEarthling

The Spanish model

Why not follow the Spanish model and appoint Lee Carsley, the successful under-21s manager?

Xenophanes

