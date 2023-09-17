You’d Never Guess That My Fall Uniform Is This $36 Amazon Pajama Set

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It’s so flattering, I wear it to run errands, too.

Is it just me, or does working from home make getting dressed every day more of a chore? It’s easy to throw on sweatpants and a sweatshirt, but if I’m being honest, I’m usually still in my pajamas. I just haven’t been able to rationalize putting on an entire outfit when I know I’m not going anywhere. So, my mom suggested I find an outfit to make my uniform. She advised me to make it super simple, like a matching set, so I don't have to overthink styling it. Basically, it should look dressy enough that I could step out in it, but also comfortable enough that it could easily replace my sweats and pajamas.

I went to work scrolling through Amazon’s many pages to find something that would check off all those boxes, and came across Lillusory’s Matching Sweater Lounge Set. I was a bit nervous that it would be too much like pajamas since it happens to be Amazon’s best-selling pajama set, but the polished silhouette and uniquely textured fabric screamed chic loungewear. I decided to pick up the navy blue set, and I’m glad I did — now I need it in every color.

Lillusory Matching Sweater Lounge Set

$52

$36

Buy on Amazon

Lillusory’s matching set comes in 26 colors, including pink, green, red, black, and khaki, and sizes S through XL. The top includes a functional quarter-button up, long sleeves with a drop-shoulder raglan, side slits at the hem, and a slouchy oversized fit. The bottoms have a high-waisted design, an easy pull-on elastic band, and an ankle-length wide leg.

After several wears of the matching set, I can see why it’s Amazon’s best-selling pajama set. It’s so comfortable but too cute not to wear out. The fabric is soft and just heavy enough without weighing you down, and the texture makes it look more expensive than it is — and less like sleepwear. It has a thick waistband that holds the bottoms in place and doesn’t tangle after washing. The fit is oversized but still flattering, and it looks good on a range of body types. My mom and sister tried on the set, and they both looked great in it.

What I love most about the Lillusory set is you can just throw it on and go. I can wear it to the grocery store, for walks with my dog, or even lunch with friends. There’s also the option of mixing and matching it. During the day, it’s a bit too warm for the top, so I just wear the bottoms and a white T-shirt, with the top draped over my shoulders for a preppy look. And in the evenings, once it gets cooler, I just slip the matching top over my T-shirt. I can’t get enough of this set, and I already have two more colors making their way to me.

Shop more colors of Lillusory’s Matching Sweater Lounge Set and similar styles, below.

Lillusory Matching Sweater Lounge Set

$73

$31

Buy on Amazon

Btfbm Two Piece Lounge Set

$53

$40

Buy on Amazon

Pink Queen Sweater Set

$49

$34

Buy on Amazon

