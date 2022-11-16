D’Moi Hodge lights it up for Missouri Tigers in high-scoring win vs. SIU-Edwardsville

D’Moi Hodge can score. Two years ago, In his fourth game as a Division I player, Hodge poured in 46 points, including 10 three-pointers. In his second season, he topped 30 three times. Those efforts came when he played for Dennis Gates at Cleveland State.

When Gates became Missouri’s coach this season, Hodge came with him. And so did the buckets.

In the Tigers’ 105-80 victory over SIU-Edwardsville on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena, Hodge finished with 30 points. His offense came from all levels. Inside, medium range, the three-point stripe and free-throw line.

Hodge put up 17 in the first half, and six minutes into the second half he had swished his first three attempts from behind the arc from different spots on the floor. His final basket came on a drive from the right side with 4:19 remaining.

A timeout followed and Tigers players were all smiles in congratulating Hodge, who was finished for the night. His total was a season-best for a Missouri player.

Hodge was Cleveland State’s scoring leader last year at 15.4 points per game during an All-Horizon League season. He also was named the league’s defensive player of the year.

He entered Tuesday game with a 12.3 scoring average over the Tigers’ first three games but was making only 28.6% of his three-pointers. He was much better from distance against SIU, going four of nine.

“I’ve just got to see one go in,” Hodge said. “That’s all it is.”

In improving to 4-0, the Tigers notched their highest point total in a game since 2010 and surpassed the 100-point mark for the first time in two seasons. They shot 59.7% from the floor and 40.9% from three-point range.

Five MU players finished in double figures. After Hodge, Sean East had a season-high 14, Kobe Brown 12 and 10 each for Isiaih Mosley and Tre Gomillion.

One area to clean up for Mizzou is foul trouble. The Tigers finished with 28 fouls and sent SIU to the free-throw line 35 times.

MIssouri’s next game is Sunday against Mississippi Valley State at Mizzou Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.