Día de los Muertos Inspires an adidas Hyperturf Collection

    Día de los Muertos Inspires an adidas Hyperturf Collection

    adidas
    adidas
    adidas
    adidas
    adidas
    adidas
    adidas
    adidas
    adidas
    adidas
    adidas
    adidas
Jascmeen Bush
·1 min read

Joining Nike's Día de los Muertos collection is adidas' two-part drop also honoring the Day of the Dead — the ancient Aztec celebration celebrating (and welcoming) family members who have deceased.

Three Stripes pays homage to the season with reimagined Hyperturf models in two distinct colorways inspired by foods presented on "ofrendas," altar-like areas that showcase family photos and keepsakes. A pastel "Vapor Pink" makeup that calls out to sugar skulls stands out in the collection with the titular shade commanding attention on the overlays, offset by an off-white base.

Mexican mole, a sauce made of chiles, tomatoes, fruits and seeds, inspires the second Hyperturf colorway. Brown, orange, green, purple and pink take over the shoe's upper referencing the sauce's bevy of ingredients.

Both colorways feature glow-in-the-dark elements to add a bewitching element and are available now via adidas Mexico for $3,299 (approximately $166 USD.)

In other sneaker news, Nike brings a "Cinnabar" colorway to the Dunk High.

