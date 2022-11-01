D.H. Peligro, drummer for punk band Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers, dies at 63

Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
·3 min read

D.H. Peligro, longtime drummer for the punk band Dead Kennedys and briefly for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died. He was 63.

Dead Kennedys' official Instagram account announced his death on Saturday, saying Peligro (real name Darren Henley) died from a blow to his head after falling Friday in his Los Angeles home.

"Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall. Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days," the post stated. "We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort."

Kevin Raleigh, the band's manager, confirmed Peligro's death to USA TODAY on Sunday.

Red Hot Chili Peppers founder and bassist Flea (aka Michael Peter Balzary) paid respect on Instagram to his "beloved friend" who played a short, but "crucial part" of the band's history.

"My brother I miss you so much. I’m devastated today, a river of tears, but all my life I will treasure every second," wrote Flea, recalling the first time he saw the drummer performing with Dead Kennedys in 1981. "You blew my mind. The power, the soul, the recklessness. You became my beloved friend ... We had so much fun, so much joy, having each other’s backs. I love you with all my heart. You are the truest rocker."

"You wild man, you bringer of joy, you giant-hearted man. I will always honor you," Flea added.

William DuVall of Alice in Chains referred to Peligro as a "drum hero and super cool guy" on Twitter, recalling a 1983 concert where "after shredding his drums the entire set, he ended the show by diving over his kit straight into the crowd in a single leap."

Jon Wurster of indie rock band Superchunk posted a video of a Dead Kennedys 1984 San Francisco set on Twitter.

"D.H. Peligro has left the building," Wurster wrote. "One of the absolute greats."

Peligro joined the Dead Kennedys in 1980, replacing the band's original drummer, Bruce "Ted" Slesinger. He appeared on the band's 1981 EP "In God We Trust, Inc." 1982's "Plastic Surgery Disasters" and "Bedtime for Democracy" in 1986.

Following the Dead Kennedys 1986 break-up, Peligro briefly joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1988.

In July, a smiling Peligro showed off a new, short haircut on Instagram, saying it was "my first haircut in 38 years."

"This is my gonna be my new jam, keeping it tight y'all," he said, laughing. "A haircut, can you believe it? Wild. Love you all, brothers."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dh Peligro (@dhpeligro)

Peligro's final Instagram post featured a fierce photo playing the drums for the re-assembled Dead Kennedys on their European tour during an Oct. 18 Paris show.

The photo caption read: "He’s a wild animal dead kennedys Paris France 🇫🇷."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: D.H. Peligro dies: Dead Kennedys, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer was 63

