D-Generation X to be Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

D-Generation X will be joining the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019, ESPN reported today.

DX was one of the most influential groups in WWE history and shaped the WWE’s Attitude Era during their tenure. Triple H, Chyna (posthumously), Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Road Dogg, and Billy Gunn will all join the Hall of Fame at the April 6 induction ceremony at the Barclays Center. Triple H is also the second wrestler to be inducted into the Hall of Fame twice, having also been inducted as an individual.

DX debuted in 1997 and broke as many rules as possible during their run. The group’s first iteration was based around Triple H, Chyna, Shawn Michaels and Rick Rude. X-Pac and the duo of Road Dogg and Billy Gunn were added later.