‘I’d fight its corner to the final crumb’: The Telegraph’s annual chocolate yule log taste test

As the Telegraph’s chocolate expert and author of two books that combine my love of cacao beans and baked treats (From Bean to Bar: A Chocolate Lover’s Guide to Britain, and Cake: A Slice of British Life), I’m on the hunt for a bouncy sponge and a cocoa flavour that truly lingers. This year’s creations include innovative designs and fillings that break with tradition – to delicious effect.

Asda Extra Special Luxury Yule Log

£5 for 476g

This looks generously decorated, but the chronically dry sponge – along with solid chocolate shapes and shards that taste like cardboard – ruins the effect.

Lidl Deluxe Luxury Hand Finished Festive Yule Log

£3.99 for 437g

A little powdery but not as dry as the other ambient (unrefrigerated) logs. There’s a decent level of filling inside the sponge and it’s quite chocolatey, just not terribly memorable.

Co-op Irresistible Chocolate Yule Log

£5 for 475g

With a sponge that’s tightly spiralled, the texture here is like felt. There’s a fudgy quality to the ganache, meanwhile, which is overly sweet but doesn’t deliver a great deal of chocolate.

Morrisons The Best Hand Rolled Chocolate Fudge Yule Log

£6 for 470g

A good thick layer of ganache and it’s a pretty log to serve up, but the sponge is too dry and the whole thing extremely sweet. There’s a touch of powderiness in the ganache, too.

Waitrose & Partners Chocolate Yule Log

£12.50 for 825g

This looks generous with a nicely snowy finish, and is one you could easily pass off as your own. There’s fresh cream in the swirl and plenty of chocolate flavour (not over-sweet), but the sponge is rather dense.

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Belgian Chocolate & Clementine Yule Log

£10 for 730g

If you love Terry’s, this is for you; the orange is punchy but not overwhelming or artificial, and there’s a lightness to the sponge despite it being a large-format log. It’s just a bit one-dimensional.

M&S Collection Crackling Chocolate Log

£23 for 1.37kg

I’m taken by the striking design, a pile of logs that’s good fun with a sachet of popping candy to sprinkle over like ‘burning embers’. It’s a grown-up taste, with a good gooey texture inside the sculpted shell.

M&S Passionfruit & White Chocolate Yule Log

£15 for 800g

No apologies for featuring a second M&S log: this is extremely attractive with a glorious flavour. The tangy curd against the cream is smashing. Does it count as a chocolate log? I’d fight its corner to the final crumb.

Aldi Specially Selected Hand Finished Belgian Chocolate Yule Log

£8.99 for 815g

I love the snowy icing sugar and homemade-esque bark texture of this; it looks the most traditional. Very creamy, with a rich milky chocolate flavour. The ratio of fresh cream, sponge and ganache is spot on, too.

