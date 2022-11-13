Džeko double as Inter downs Atalanta ahead of Juve vs. Lazio

MILAN (AP) — A superb performance from Edin Džeko helped Inter Milan come from behind to win 3-2 at Atalanta on Sunday and close in on second spot.

An Ademola Lookman penalty had given Atalanta the lead but Džeko netted twice and a José Luis Palomino own goal secured the win for Inter.

The Nerazzurri moved up to fourth place, level on points with second-placed Lazio and AC Milan which were both playing later. Atalanta remained sixth, three points behind Inter.

Four of the five teams below Napoli were facing each other hoping to put pressure on the runaway Serie A leader in the final round before the Italian league pauses for the World Cup and the traditional winter break. Inter will host Napoli in the first match back.

Napoli started the day 11 points ahead of second-place Lazio, which was playing at fourth-place Juventus in the evening. Milan was also playing later, against Fiorentina.

Atalanta was looking to recover from a poor run of three defeats in its past four matches and it took the lead in the 25th minute when Inter defender Stefan de Vrij tripped Duván Zapata and Lookman converted the resulting penalty.

But its advantage lasted 11 minutes before Hakan Çalhanoğlu whipped in a cross from the left that was brilliantly nodded on by Lautaro Martínez for Džeko to volley in with the side of his foot at the far post.

Inter turned the match around completely in five second-half minutes as first Džeko beat his marker to bundle in Federico Dimarco’s cross and then Palomino headed into his own net following a corner.

Palomino headed in a corner at the other end in the 77th to set up a tense finale.

Daniella Matar, The Associated Press

