I.D.E.A. Symposium wants your voice in creating Inclusive, Diverse, Equitable and Accessible community

·3 min read

Art, music and drama are universal languages that can break down barriers and build cultural bridges – and the Aurora Cultural Centre is looking to harness this idea with its first I.D.E.A. symposium.

Set to take place next Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, at CFWI The Aurora Armoury, the forum will welcome artists, facilitators, and members of the arts community for performances, keynotes, workshops and more, all with the idea to broaden horizons.

“The event is focused on the four aspects of Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility and we wanted to do something that was not your typical conference; I wanted it to be more of an experiential type of conference but we changed the name to ‘symposium’ because…at conferences a lot of times you’re going from one thing to another and you don’t really get a chance to sit and talk to people,” says Glenn Marais, Artistic Outreach Coordinator for the Aurora Cultural Centre.

Artists coming together to help answer this question on Day 1 include opening keynote speaker Taylor James McKinnon on “Finding My Voice”, a workshop facilitated by Dr. Gerald Yun, a lunchtime art reflection with Courtney Revie, a performance in the round with singer-songwriter Mimi O’Bonsawin, Dr. Yun, and composer and instrumentalist Lucas Tensen, before a closing keynote from Phiona Durrant, President of the Aurora Black Community Association.

Day Two features an opening keynote from Dr. Cynthia Wesley-Esquimaux, Chair of Truth & Reconciliation at Lakehead University, “Giving Voice to the Voiceless”, a roundtable facilitated by Jan Beaver, a lunchtime art reflection with Lauri Hoeg, and a closing keynote from Grant Peckford, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Community Relations with York Pride, entitled “LGBT Elders: Have We Lost Our Voice?”

“I find a lot of the things we learn about each other through culture are story-based: the person’s history and their experiences and also what your hopes are,” says Marais. “We speak a lot about these terms in our society but the actual movement of the societal structure takes a long time and it is too slow for a lot of people, particularly people who have faced inequities because of these different societal structures that have been in place for a long time. How do we move this further and how do we use the arts?

“One of the things we often forget when we speak about accessibility, for example, it is staying in the physical realm, but there are ability issues we don’t see where someone might be hearing impaired or visually impaired, or they may have a mental health issue. Do we put it into place those considerations? Often we don’t, and at a basic level there is very little physical accessibility where someone in a wheelchair can say, ‘I can get anywhere I need to without assistance.’ We don’t have that yet, so there are a lot of these things we speak about and they don’t seem to change. It is my hope that we can have people bring their vision and their experiences.

“Sometimes people think these events are just for artists, agencies, or facilitators, but it is not. It’s actually going to be incredibly entertaining and it’s free. I encourage people from the general public to come, even if just from an educational perspective, and experience an amazing weekend of art and music performances. It is open but it is true to those beginning artists who are trying to get a foothold in the industry, it’s a fabulous place to come and network.”

For more information and to book your place for the Aurora Cultural Centre’s inaugural I.D.E.A. symposium, visit auroraculturalcentre.ca.

Brock Weir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Auroran

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • AP source: Mavericks acquire Wood for 4 players

    A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said the Houston Rockets are trading center Christian Wood, their leading scorer and rebounder this season, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for four players and a draft pick. Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss are going to the Rockets, who will also receive the No. 26 pick this year, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not finalized. It will not

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Andre De Grasse races to season-best 100 metres in rainy Diamond League win

    Despite a steady downpour of rain and a false start, Andre De Grasse will leave Norway with something to feel good about. The Canadian won the 100 metres at the Diamond League meet at Bislett Stadium in Oslo with a season-best time of 10.05 seconds, bouncing back from a last-place finish in 10.21 seconds during his last race at the Prefontaine Classic in May. De Grasse, the 27-year-old two-time reigning Olympic bronze medallist in the event, struggled to begin the 2022 season, and has still yet

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Lions sign receiver Keon Hatcher to contract extension through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed wide receiver Keon Hatcher to a contract extension through the 2023 season. The 27-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma had 17 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns over seven games as a rookie last season. He had a TD on his first CFL reception in a Week 4 victory over Ottawa. Hatcher had four receptions for 55 yards, including a six-yard touchdown, in the Lions' season-opening 59-15 win over Edmonton on Saturday. This report by The Canadian Press was first

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.