D.S. & Durga Gets Active With Limited-Edition Tennis-Themed Scent

D.S. & Durga is prepared to meet Venus and Serena Williams on the tennis court with its tennis-themed fragrance.

Launched in time for the U.S. Open, "Crush Balls" features notes of green grass, rosemarin, summer white cotton and hedge flowers. "Kavi and I are very bad aspiring tennis players. We relish the thought of getting out on a court and crushing tennis balls," cofounder David Moltz says in a press release. "For me a tennis scent has to be green, clean, fresh and sporty." You can find the husband and wife duo, Kavi Moltz, on the tennis courts of Bed-Stuy's Herbert Von King Park if you're looking to challenge their tennis skills.

"Crush Balls" retails for $280 USD and is available via D.S. & Durga's website for a limited time.