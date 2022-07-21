D-Day museum evacuated after visitor ‘donates’ a hand grenade

grenade - AFP/Getty Images

A D-Day museum had to be evacuated after a member of the public brought in a hand grenade as a “donation”.

An alarmed member of staff at the Castletown D-Day Centre in Portland, Dorset, raised the alarm at midday on Wednesday after being presented with the device.

Police emptied the building, along with neighbouring properties, and threw up a 50m cordon zone causing a huge tailback of lorries on their way to the port.

The Royal Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called in to deal with the grenade.

Visitors were said to have been “filled with terror” as they hurriedly evacuated the building.

One local resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I was just bringing back the children from their last day at school and, yeah, it’s not something you hear about everyday.”

‘It beggars belief’

Pete Roper, Portland’s mayor, expressed exasperation at the decision to hand in the grenade.

“I can’t understand the thought process. It beggars belief,” he said.

“The grenade should have been left alone and the police should have been called as soon as it was discovered.”

He added that lorries and coaches headed for the ferry port had to be re-diverted.

A spokesman for the museum said: “A Second World War British hand grenade was brought into Castletown D-Day Centre by a member of the public as a donation.

“To be safe we immediately alerted the relevant authorities, who took the safety precautions witnessed earlier today, before the grenade was safely taken away by the Royal Naval Explosive Ordnance Department to be dealt with in a controlled manner.

“We sometimes receive donations of medals, uniforms and alike but do always advise people to report any potentially hazardous items to the police rather than bring them into us, even if they believe the item to be safe.”